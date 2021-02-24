BOYS BASKETBALL

South St. Paul 72, North St. Paul 64: Alonzo Dodd scored a season-high 29 points and Devin Newsome scored 23 points to lead the Packers to the come-from-behind victory over the visiting Polars. The Packers (11-0), ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, trailed 50-44 with 10:38 remaining. A 9-0 run gave the Packers a 53-50 lead with eight minutes to play. Dodd and Newsome each scored 15 points in the second half. Ishmeal Powell scored 18 to lead the Polars (2-5).

Columbia Heights 62, DeLaSalle 60: Donnavin Hinsz's basket with five seconds remaining rallied Columbia Heights to a 62-60 victory over DeLaSalle in a Tri-Metro Conference boys' basketball game on Tuesday night.

The visiting Hylanders (9-1), ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, trailed by 14 points with 12 minutes remaining before outscoring the Islanders 28-12 over the final 12 minutes.

Hinsz, a junior who finished with a game-high 24 points, tied the score with a free throw with 17 seconds left. Hinsz also had 15 rebounds.

Evan Boyd scored 20 to lead the Islanders (7-4), who are ranked No. 5.

Columbia Heights’ Donnavin Hinsz went up for his winning basket while getting fouled in the closing seconds against DeLaSalle on Tuesday night. Hinsz finished with 24 points in a 62-60 victory.

Girls' basketball

Centennial 63, Maple Grove 60 (OT): Centennial, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the visiting Crimson, ranked No. 6. Maple Grove's Kennedy Klick's three-pointer at the buzzer sent the game into overtime. Jodi Anderson scored 19 points to lead the Centennial (11-1). Kylie Barnick scored 14 points for the Crimson.

Becker 87, Princeton 38: Sophomore Ayla Brown scored 19 points and senior Julia Bengston added 15 to lead the visiting Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, to their 35th consecutive victory.

Jordan 69, New Prague 61 (2OT): Jenna Kluxdal scored 20 points and Lexi Hagen 18 points to help the visiting Jaguars outlast the Trojans. Abby Vogel's layup in the final seven seconds of regulation sent the game into overtime. Hannah Wedeking scored 23 to lead the Trojans.

Boys' hockey

Maple Grove 7, Centennial 2: The Crimson, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, scored five times in the first period en route to the victory over the host Cougars. Kyle Kukkonen and Sam Jacobs each had two goals for the Crimson (12-0).

Girls' hockey

Minnetonka 4, Wayzata 1: Sophomore Grace Sadura had two goals and two assists and freshman Kendra Distad had two goals and an assist to help the Skippers, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, end a three-game winless streak. The Skippers were 0-1-2 in their previous three games.

JOEL RIPPEL