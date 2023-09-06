TUESDAY
SOCCER • BOYS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Blake 3, Mounds Park Academy 1
• Minnehaha Acad. 4, Providence Acad. 2
• St. Paul Academy 1, Breck 0
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Cambridge-Isanti 3, St. Francis 1
• Monticello 4, North Branch 1
• Princeton 4, Becker 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover 1, Armstrong 0
• Anoka 1, Coon Rapids 1, tie
• Blaine 3, Rogers 1
• Centennial 1, Champlin Park 0
• Maple Grove 7, Spring Lake Park 0
• Park Center 6, Totino-Grace 1
ST. PAUL
• Central 2, Highland Park 0
• Como Park 3, Harding 2
• Humboldt 0, Washington 0, tie
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Jordan 1, Mound Westonka 1, tie
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Avail Academy 5, Concordia Academy 1
• Bloom. Kennedy 4, Mpls. South 1
• Eagle Ridge 1, Nova Classical 1, tie
• Edina 3, Waconia 0
• Holy Angels 4, Bloom. Jefferson 1
• Maranatha Chr. 3, Legacy Christian 1
• Mpls. Roosevelt 8, St. Paul Johnson 0
• Mpls. Washburn 4, Eden Prairie 0
• New Life Academy 5, Fridley 0
• New Prague 3, Watertown-Mayer 0
• New Richmond (Wis.) 5, Hastings 0
• Orono 4, Mahtomedi 1
• Park of C.G. 3, Apple Valley 0
• Rochester Mayo 2, Northfield 0
• South St. Paul 2, Mpls. Edison 1
• St. Croix Prep 11, Higher Ground 0
• SW Christian 2, St. Croix Lutheran 1
• Trinity 2, Hope Academy 1
• Wayzata 15, Cooper 0
• Woodbury 4, St. Thomas Academy 1
MINNESOTA
• Fairmont 3, Waseca 2
• Faribault 4, Kasson-Mantorville 0
• Little Falls 3, Melrose 1
• St. Cloud Apollo 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
SOCCER • GIRLS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Breck 1, St. Paul Academy 1, tie
• Minnehaha Acad. 1, Providence Acad. 1, tie
LAKE
• Hopkins 2, Buffalo 1
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Becker 2, Princeton 0
• Cambridge-Isanti 0, St. Francis 0, tie
• Monticello 2, North Branch 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Anoka 7, Coon Rapids 0
• Blaine 3, Rogers 0
• Centennial 6, Champlin Park 1
• Elk River 6, Osseo 0
• Maple Grove 0, Spring Lake Park 0, tie
• Totino-Grace 11, Park Center 0
SKYLINE
• Trinity 6, Cristo Rey Jesuit 1
ST. PAUL CITY
• Como Park 8, Harding 0
• Humboldt 2, Washington 2, tie
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Jordan 1, Mound Westonka 1, tie
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Apple Valley 2, Park of C.G. 1
• Armstrong/Cooper 0, Mpls. South 0, tie
• Benilde-St. Marg. 1, Zimmerman 1, tie
• Blake 5, New Prague 1
• Chesterton Acad. 4, Mpls. H/E/N 3
• Chisago Lakes 2, St. Croix Prep 2, tie
• Concordia Academy 0, PACT 0, tie
• Cretin-D.H. 11, Bloom. Kennedy 1
• Eden Prairie 2, Mpls. Washburn 0
• Edina 6, Waconia 0
• Forest Lake 1, Tartan 0
• Heritage Christian 2, Maranatha/WL 1
• Hill-Murray 5, Kasson-Mantorville 0
• Holy Angels 4, Bloom. Jefferson 0
• Irondale 3, Columbia Heights 2
• Mahtomedi 4, Orono 0
• Minnetonka 8, Holy Family 0
• Mpls. Roosevelt 5, St. Paul Johnson 1
• Mpls. Southwest 4, St. Louis Park 0
• New Life Academy 3, Fridley 2
• Northfield 2, Rochester Mayo 2, tie
• Owatonna 7, Red Wing 0
• Spectrum 5, Mounds Park Academy 0
• St. Croix Lutheran 7, Twin Cities Acad. 0
• St. Michael-Albertville 3, Delano 2
• SW Christian 8, Hiawatha Collegiate 0
• Two Rivers 7, Richfield 0
• Visitation 1, Roseville 0
• White Bear Lake 2, Andover 0
TENNIS • GIRLS
MINNESOTA RIVER
• Belle Plaine 7, Tri-City United 0
• Maple River 5, LeSueur-Hend. 2
• Sibley East 4, United South Central 3
MISSISSIPPI 8
• St. Francis 6, Becker 1
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central 7, Washington 0
• Harding 4, Como Park 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Bloom. Jefferson 5, Apple Valley 2
• Mound Westonka 5, Waconia 2
• Mpls. Washburn 7, Hopkins 0
• Prior Lake 7, Mankato West 0
• Providence Acad. 5, Holy Family 2
• Spring Lake Park 6, De La Salle 1
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
MCAA
• PACT def. Heritage Christian, 25-10, 25-19, 25-16
MISSISSIPPI 8
• North Branch def. Becker, 25-8, 25-6, 25-20
ST. PAUL CITY
• Humboldt def. Washington, 25-17, 25-17, 26-24
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Albert Lea def. Red Wing, 25-20, 37-35, 25-19
• Anoka def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-10, 25-10, 25-16
• Apple Valley def. Hastings, 21-25, 25-22, 25-11, 25-18
• Bloomington Kennedy def. St. Louis Park, 19-25, 17-5, 25-22, 25-23, 15-8
• Chaska def. Shakopee, 26-24, 25-18, 25-23
• Cloquet def. Princeton, 25-18, 25-11, 27-25
• Concordia Academy def. Hill-Murray, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15, 25-21
• Delano def. Monticello, 25-17, 25-14, 25-5
• Eagan def. Stillwater, 25-16, 25-16, 25-12
• Eastview def. Hopkins, 27-25, 22-25, 18-25, 25-17, 15-9
• Edina def. Burnsville, 25-21, 17-25, 25-23, 25-23
• Farmington def. Bloomington Jefferson, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15
• Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Sibley East, 25-11, 25-13, 25-19
• Holy Family def. Norwood Young America, 25-11, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23
• Howard Lake-W-W def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-12, 25-16, 25-18
• Hutchinson def. Big Lake, 25-13, 25-16, 25-22
• Lakeville South def. Eden Prairie, 25-19, 25-13, 25-12
• Maple Lake def. Litchfield, 25-14, 27-25, 25-19
• Mayer Lutheran def. Legacy Christian, 25-18, 25-21, 25-13
• Minnetonka def. Prior Lake, 25-20, 25-20, 27-25
• Mound Westonka def. Mpls. South, 25-13, 25-11, 25-12
• New Life Academy def. United Christian, 25-4, 25-5, 25-20
• New London-Spicer def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19
• Nova Classical def. DeLaSalle, 25-8, 21-25, 25-9, 25-16
• Orono def. Jordan, 25-10, 26-24, 25-16
• Park Center def. Cooper, 26-28, 26-24, 27-25, 25-16
• Richfield def. Mpls. Edison, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23
• Rockford def. Maranatha Christian, 25-18, 22-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-12
• Rogers def. Buffalo, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20
• Rosemount def. Woodbury, 25-16, 25-11, 25-16
• Sleepy Eye def. Lester Prairie, 25-21, 25-10, 25-20
• St. Cloud Cathedral def. Elk River, 16-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-10, 25-12
• St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-17, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17
• St. Paul Central def. North St. Paul, 25-14, 25-23, 25-12
• SW Christian def. Benilde-St. Margaret's, 29-27, 25-17, 25-21
• Twin Cities Academy def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-23, 25-16, 25-23
• Visitation def. Mpls. Roosevelt, 20-25, 29-27, 21-25, 25-13, 15-13
• White Bear Lake def. Mahtomedi, 25-16, 25-19, 25-19
• Zimmerman def. Milaca, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17
MINNESOTA
• Brainerd def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-23, 25-10, 25-10
• Chatfield def. Dover-Eyota, 25-13, 25-11, 25-10
• East Grand Forks def. Norman County East, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23
• Grand Meadow def. Southland, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14
• Henning def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-15, 25-11, 26-24
• Minneota def. Wabasso, 25-15, 25-15, 25-15
• Moorhead def. Hawley, 25-18, 25-22, 26-24
• Pelican Rapids def. Rothsay, 25-18, 25-9, 25-16
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-7, 25-21, 25-19
• Warroad def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-14, 25-22, 25-21