TUESDAY

BASEBALL

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • Championship

• Farmington 3, Lakeville South 0

Section 2

Loser's bracket • Fourth round

• Shakopee 12, Prior Lake 9

Section 3

Loser's bracket • Fourth round

• Rosemount 4, Lakeville North 2

Section 4 • Championship

• Stillwater 4, East Ridge 0

Section 7 • Championship

• Andover 2, Blaine 0

Section 8

Winner's bracket • Third round

• Sartell-St. Stephen 5, St. Michael-A. 2

Loser's bracket • Second round

• Elk River 4, Moorhead 0

• Rogers 9, Bemidji 8

Third round

• Rogers 16, Elk River 1

CLASS 3A

Section 2

Winner's bracket • Third round

• Mankato West 6, Mankato East 1

Loser's bracket • Third round

• New Prague 6, Albert Lea 3

Fourth round

• New Prague 1, Mankato East 0

Section 3 • Championship

• St. Thomas Academy 7, Two Rivers 4

Section 5 • Championship

• St. Francis 6, Zimmerman 1

Section 6

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Hutchinson 4, Orono 3

Section 7

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Chisago Lakes 12, Duluth Denfeld 2

Fourth round

• Chisago Lakes 10, Hermantown 8

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • Championship

• Roch. Lourdes 3, Plainview-E-M 2, 9 inn.

Section 2

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Belle Plaine 13, New Richland-H-E-G 2

Fourth round

• New Ulm 8, Belle Plaine 4

Section 3

Loser's bracket • Fourth round

• Fairmont 6, Atwater-C-GC 5, 10 inn.

Section 4

Loser's bracket • Fourth round

• Liberty Classical 2, Mounds Park 0

Section 5

Loser's bracket • Fourth round

• Glencoe-Silver Lake 4, Rockford 3

Section 6

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Eden Valley-Watkins 8, Pierz 3

Fourth round

• Wadena-DC 5, Eden Valley-Watkins 1

Section 7

Winner's bracket • Fourth round

• Duluth Marshall 5, Esko 0

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Proctor 4, Aitkin 3

Fourth round

• Proctor 11, Esko 9

Section 8

Winner's bracket • Fourth round

• Roseau 8, Perham 3

Loser's bracket • Second round

• Dilworth-G-Felton 9, East Grand Forks 1

• Fergus Falls 6, Warroad 0

Third round

• Dilworth-G-Felton 7, Fergus Falls 3

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • Championship

• Hayfield 9, Southland 0

Section 2

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 3, Sleepy Eye 0

Fourth round

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 4, Martin Co. W. 2

Section 3

Loser's bracket • Fourth round

• Russell-T-Ruthton 1, Murray Co. Central 0

Section 4

Loser's bracket • Fourth round

• New Life Academy 7, Mayer Lutheran 6

Section 5

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Braham 13, Ogilvie 3

Fourth round

• Hinckley-Finlayson 9, Braham 4

Section 6

Winner's bracket • Fourth round

• Kerkhoven-M-S 2, New York Mills 0

Loser's bracket • Second round

• Ashby 3, Upsala/Swanville 0

• Belgrade-B-Elrosa 4, Parkers Prairie 1

Third round

• Belgrade-B-Elrosa 8, Ashby 3

Section 7

Winner's bracket • Fourth round

• South Ridge 7, Cherry 2

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Ely 5, Chisholm 4, 8 inn.

Fourth round

• Ely 5, Cherry 4, 8 inn.

Section 8

Loser's bracket • Third round

• Ada-Borup/West 5, West Marshall 1

Fourth round

• Ada-Borup/West 1, Fosston 0

GOLF • BOYS

CLASS 2A

Section 2 • Second round

At New Prague G.C.

• Holy Family 615 (PJ Herron 149, Mick Herron 152, Zac Beddor and Tully Super 157, Jacob Egan 159, Luke O'Brien 162), St. Peter and Southwest Christian 643, Glencoe-Silver Lake 669. Medalist (par 72): Kaiden Brovold, St. Peter, 147.

Individual state qualifiers

• Brovold 147; Jacob Ferrin, Southwest Christian, 154; Zachery Meyer, Glencoe-Silver Lake, 160; Hayden Kleynhans, Southwest Christian, 161; Ashton Lloyd, Blue Earth Area, 162.

Section 6 • Second round

At Blackberry Ridge G.C.

• Pequot Lakes 640 (Tyler Seeling 149, Cooper Johnson 160, Anthony Armstrong 165, Tollef Birkeland and Michael Oseland 170, Logan Fogarty 176), St. Cloud Cathedral 641, Albany 653, Staples-Motley 665. Medalist (par 72): Luke Ashbrook, Kimball Area, 148.

Individual state qualifiers

• Ashbrook 148; Leo Werschay, St. Cloud Cathedral, 152; Zac Kreuzer, Albany 155; Carter White, Staples-Motley, 158; Blake Silbernick, Albany, 159.

CLASS 1A

Section 8 • Second round

At Bemidji Town & C.C.

• Roseau 639 (Max Wilson 155, Justin Thompson 159, Teagan LaPlante 160, Markus Nelson and Bradyn Thingvold 168, Sawyer Ginther 177), Fergus Falls 648, Warroad 678, Barnesville 685, Hawley 688, Thief River Falls 721. Medalist (par 72): Marcus Belka, Perham, 152.

Individual state qualifiers

• Belka 152; Riley McGovern, Fergus Falls, 154; Jayson Shaugabay, Warroad, 156; Ryan Nelson, Fergus Falls, 158; No. 5 not available.

GOLF • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Section 2 • Second round

At New Prague G.C.

• Jordan 746 (Victoria Woytassek 159, Morgan Eckman 164, others not available), Blue Earth Area 753, St. Peter 759, Holy Family 780. Medalist (par 72): Woytassek 159.

Individual state qualifiers

• Adrianna Bixby, St. Peter, 175; Kendall Hoag, Southwest Christian, 177; Audra Bixby, St. Peter, 181; Katelyn Storbeck, Blue Earth Area, 182; Payten Gudahl, Blue Earth Area, 183.

Section 6 • Second round

At Blackberry Ridge G.C.

• Pequot Lakes 686 (Genevieve Birkland 161, Morgan Krieger 167, Annie Neva 171, Charlee Sulivan 189, Kate Stephens 192, Bahati Gibbs 209), Albany 702, St. Cloud Cathedral 777, Pierz 826. Medalist (par 72): Birkland and Abby Thelen, Albany, 161.

Individual state qualifiers

• Thelen 161; No. 2 not available; Abby Turkowski, Little Falls, 176; Emily Virnig, Pierz, and Mallory Uselman, Staples-Motley, 178.

CLASS 1A

Section 8 • Second round

At Bemidji Town & C.C.

• Fergus Falls 680 (Annika Jyrkas 164, Annie Mayer 170, Ellia Soydara 174, Lexi Metcalf 176, Ella Mayer 179, No. 6 not available), Perham 706, Park Rapids 730, Hawley 749, Roseau 781, East Grand Forks 783. Medalist (par 72): Mallory Belka, Perham, 150.

Individual state qualifiers

• Belka 150; Anna Eckmann, Park Rapids, 156; Madysen Maninga, Park Rapids, 165; Sophie Cook, Hawley, 171; Grace Fischer, Crookston, 177.

LACROSSE • BOYS

Section 1 • Championship

• Farmington 17, Northfield 5

Section 3 • Semifinals

• St. Thomas Academy 12, Cretin-DH 7

• Woodbury 12, Eagan 9

Section 6 • Semifinals

• Prior Lake 6, Bloomington Jefferson 5

• Rosemount 5, Eastview/Apple Valley 4

Section 7 • Semifinals

• Centennial 13, Duluth 4

• Chisago Lakes 16, Spring Lake Park/CR 5

Section 8 • Semifinals

• Moorhead 10, Elk River/Zimmerman 4

• St. Michael-Albertville 11, Sartell/SR 6

LACROSSE • GIRLS

Section 1 • Championship

• Lakeville South 19, Farmington 3

Section 3 • Semifinals

• Park of CG 11, Cretin-Derham Hall 9

• Two Rivers/Gentry Academy 13, Simley 5

Section 6 • Semifinals

• Prior Lake 21, Bloomington Jefferson 6

• Rosemount 13, Edina 12

Section 7 • Semifinals

• Andover 19, Champlin Park 8

• Centennial 14, Forest Lake 8

Section 8 • Semifinals

• Buffalo 11, St. Michael-Albertville 7

• Elk River/Zimmerman 20, Moorhead 2

STATE RANKINGS

GOLF • BOYS

BY MINNESOTA GOLF ASSOCIATION

• Teams: 1. Edina; 2. Spring Lake Park; 3. Maple Grove; 4. Alexandria; 5. Eastview; 6. Eden Prairie; 7. New London-Spicer; 8. Lakeville North; 9. Farmington; 10. Totino-Grace.

• Individuals: 1. Nate Stevens, Northfield; 2. Kyler Schwamb, Farmington; 3. Jake Birdwell, Spring Lake Park; 4. Ryan Stendahl, Maple Grove; 5. Peyton Coahran, New London-Spicer; 6. Braeden Sladek, Alexandria; 7. Jack Wetzel, Edina; 8. Torger Ohe, Edina; 9. Carter Spalding, Woodbury; 10. Danny Renner, Chanhassen.

GOLF • GIRLS

BY MINNESOTA GOLF ASSOCIATION

• Teams: 1. Alexandria; 2. Eden Prairie; 3. Maple Grove; 4. Eastview; 5. Lake City; 6. Simley; 7. Lakeville South; 8. Edina; 9. Forest Lake; 10. East Ridge.

• Individuals: 1. Isabella McCauley, Simley; 2. Reese McCauley, Simley; 3. Kathryn VanArragon, Blaine; 4. Madi Hicks, Chanhassen; 5. Olivia Salonek, Roseville; 6. Hannah Boraas, Alexandria; 7. Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen, Lake City; 8. Caroline Monty, Stillwater; 9. Cora Larson, Alexandria; 10. Rose Baynes, Eden Prairie.

STATE TOURNAMENTS

SOFTBALL

At Caswell Park

CLASS 4A

Thursday • Quarterfinals

• Brainerd (24-0) vs. East Ridge (17-6), 9 am

• Centennial (18-5) vs. Forest Lake (19-5), 9 am

• Chanhassen (21-1) vs. Hopkins (17-6), 9 am

• Lakeville South (14-10) vs. White Bear Lake (21-3), 9 am

Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 3 pm

Consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinal losers, 3 pm

Friday • Fifth place

• Consolation semifinal winners, 9 am

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 11 am

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 1 pm

Class 3A

Thursday • Quarterfinals

• Benilde-St. Margaret's (14-7) vs. Chisago Lakes (20-4), 11 am

• Mankato West (20-4) vs. Monticello (15-8), 11 am

• St. Anthony (25-2) vs. Simley (14-9), 11 am

• Rocori (14-8) vs. Winona (21-1), 11 am

Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 5 pm

Consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinal losers, 5 pm

Friday • Fifth place

• Consolation semifinal winners, 9 am

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 11 am

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 1:30 pm

Class 2A

Thursday • Quarterfinals

• Maple Lake (22-2) vs. St. Cloud Cathedral (24-2), 9 am

• Pipestone Area (14-9) vs. Proctor (22-1), 9 am

• Chatfield (25-2) vs. Mounds Park Academy (19-2), 11 am

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (21-4) vs. LeSueur-Henderson (20-3) , 11 am

Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 5 pm

Consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinal losers, 7 pm

Friday • Fifth place

• Consolation semifinal winners, 9 am

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 11 am

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 2 pm

Class 1A

Thursday • Quarterfinals

• Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian (17-6) vs. Red Lake Falls (24-1), 1 pm

• Menahga (16-9) vs. Nicollet (21-2), 1 pm

• Moose Lake-Willow River (24-4) vs. Wabasha-Kellogg (13-12), 1 pm

• Randolph (20-4) vs. Upsala (20-3), 1 pm

Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 7 pm

Consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinal losers, 7 pm

Friday • Fifth place

• Consolation semifinal winners, 9 am

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 11 am

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 2:30 pm

TENNIS • BOYS

CLASS 2A

At Baseline Tennis Center

Tuesday • Quarterfinals

• Edina 7, Eden Prairie 0

• Mounds View 5, Becker 2

• Orono 7, Duluth East 0

• Rochester Mayo 6, Eagan 1

Consolation semifinals

• Eagan 4, Duluth East 3

• Eden Prairie 6, Becker 1

Wednesday • Semifinals

• Orono vs. Rochester Mayo, 8 am

• Edina vs. Mounds View, 10 am

Fifth place

• Eagan vs. Eden Prairie, noon

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 2 pm

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 4 pm

Individual tournament

Thursday

• Singles: First round, 8 am; Quarterfinals & Consolation first round, noon

• Doubles: First round, 10 a.m.; Quarterfinals & Consolation first round, 2 pm

Friday

• Singles: Semifinals & consolation semifinals, 8 am; Championship, third place & consolation championship, 11:30 am

• Doubles: Semifinals & consolation semifinals, 8 am; Championship, third place & consolation championship, 11:30 am

CLASS 1A

At Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center

Tuesday • Quarterfinals

• Breck 4, Litchfield 3

• Rochester Lourdes 6, Foley 1

• Rock Ridge 4, Minnewaska Area 3

• St. Paul Academy 7, Luverne 0

Consolation semifinals

• Litchfield 6, Foley 1

• Minnewaska Area 6, Luverne 1

Wednesday • Semifinals

• Rock Ridge vs. St. Paul Academy, 8 am

• Breck vs. Rochester Lourdes, 10 am

Fifth place

• Litchfield vs. Minnewaska Area, noon

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 2 pm

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 4 pm

Individual tournament

Thursday

• Singles: First round, 8 am; Quarterfinals & Consolation first round, noon

• Doubles: First round, 10 a.m.; Quarterfinals & Consolation first round, 2 pm

Friday

• Singles: Semifinals & consolation semifinals, 8 am; Championship, third place & consolation championship, 11:30 am

• Doubles: Semifinals & consolation semifinals, 8 am; Championship, third place & consolation championship, 11:30 am

TRACK AND FIELD • BOYS

At St. Michael-Albertville

CLASS 3A

• Thursday: Preliminaries, 9 am

• Saturday: Finals, 4 pm

CLASS 2A

• Friday: Preliminaries, 9 am

• Saturday: Finals, 9 am

CLASS 1A

• Thursday: Preliminaries, 4 pm

• Friday: Finals, 4 pm

TRACK AND FIELD • GIRLS

At St. Michael-Albertville

CLASS 3A

• Thursday: Preliminaries, 9 am

• Saturday: Finals, 4 pm

CLASS 2A

• Friday: Preliminaries, 9 am

• Saturday: Finals, 9 am

CLASS 1A

• Thursday: Preliminaries, 4 pm

• Friday: Finals, 4 pm

SUMMARIES

TENNIS • BOYS

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

Edina 7, Eden Prairie 0

• Singles: Matthew Fullerton, E, def. Ani Vadrevu, EP, 6-0, 6-2; Nolan Ranger, E, def. Ashish Thotakura, EP, 6-1, 6-0; Abhinav Maneesh, E, def. Jake Ballintine, EP, 6-2, 6-3; Andy Norman, E, def. Varin Tangeti, EP, 6-2, 7-5.

• Doubles: Humza Chaudhri-Julian Thym, E, def. Maneesha Dharmadasa-Nicolas Sandberg, EP, 6-2, 6-1; Andy Aasen-Edward Revenig, E, def. Avik Garg-Tyler Hoffman, EP, 6-1, 6-2; Mathew Maciosek-Ben Thym, E, def. Sarthak Agrawal-Cole Brandvold, EP, 6-0, 7-5.

Mounds View 5, Becker 2

• Singles: Emmanuel Alex, MV, def. Zach Bengston, B, 6-1, 6-0; Christo Alex, MV, def. Troy Nuest, B, 6-0, 6-0; Luke Turkington, MV, def. Erik Baker, B, 6-1, 6-0; Soren Swenson, MV, def. Adler Herdina, B, 6-0, 6-0.

• Doubles: Ryan Bengston-Eli Scheideman, B, def. Ethan Ito-Johnny Yue, MV, 5-7, 6-4, 10-6; Luke Bordson-Nick Gruber, B, def. Parker Bryntesen-Josh Lange, MV, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7; Nolan Jones-Sidharth Sharma, MV, def. Sawyer Brown-Landon Peterson, 6-4, 4-6, 10-6.

Orono 7, Duluth East 0

• Singles: Matias Maule, O, def. Dane Patten, DE, 6-1, 6-2; Sam Skanse, O, def. Thomas Gunderson, DE, 6-0, 6-0; Hugh Perrill, O, def. Ewen Moe, DE, 6-0, 6-0; Owen Skanse, O, def. Chris Kirby, DE, 6-0, 6-0.

• Doubles: Preston Perrill-Jack Tanner, O, def. Tanner Bombardieri-Oscar Lindaman, DE, 6-0, 6-1; Aiden Ecker-Quinn Martini, O, def. AJ Amatuzio-Karl Kimber, DE, 6-1, 6-2; Joe Kasner-Anthony Perrill, O, def. Andre Good-Colin McShane, DE, 6-1, 6-1.

Rochester Mayo 6, Eagan 1

• Singles: Tej Bhagra, RM, def. Allen Gong, E, 2-6, 6-4, 11-9; Spencer Busch, RM, def. Carter Michaels, E, 7-6 (4), 6-1; Owen Heidtke, E, def. Zach Thomas, RM, 6-2, 6-2; Noah Wisniewski, RM, def. Jack Gustafson, E, 6-4, 6-3.

• Doubles: Ben Erickson-Philip Wisniewski, RM, def. Prasithan Ganeshkumar-Eric Li, E, 6-0; 6-1; Daniel Meunier-Caleb Neisen, RM, def. Will Heidtke-August Krahn, E, 6-1, 6-3; Caleb Kennel-David Teng, RM, def. Ben Barbato/Charlie Stonecipher, E, 6-3, 6-4.

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals

Breck 4, Litchfield 3

• Singles: Zach Piehl, B, def. Alex Draeger, L, 6-1, 2-6, 7-5; Mason Woelfel, L, def. Ivers Emerson, B, 6-0, 6-1; Garrison Jackman, L, def. Seabass Cherian, B, 6-2, 6-1; Nathan Wuotila, L, def. Luis Kelly, B, 6-1, 6-2.

• Doubles: John Gorman-Enrico Petto, B, def. Braden Olson-Tyler Pennertz, L, 6-0, 6-1; Braden Barkmeier-Nate Ernst, B, def. Brady Cannon-Eli Schacherer, L, 6-2, 7-6 (4); Matt Berestka-Patrick Green, B, def. Josh Blomberg-Gray Nelson, L, 6-0, 6-0.

Rochester Lourdes 6, Foley 1

• Singles: Marjan Veldic, RL, def. Riley Erkens, F, 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Leeser, RL def. Wyatt Harris, F, 6-0, 6-1; Frederick Suhler, RL, def. Colton Rothfork, F, 6-1, 6-1; Evan Ritter, RL, def. Jonah Wendt, F, 4-6, 6-2, 10-5.

• Doubles: Easton Blissenbach-Charlie Young, RL, def. Gavin Gross-Carter Thell, F, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 10-4; Jack Fitzgerald-Ethan Hubbard, RL, def. Ben Hutchins-Isaac Milejczak, F, 6-1, 6-2; Jonathan Boughey-Ethan Thompson, RL, def. Max Chmielewski-Weston Harris, 6-3, 6-4.

Rock Ridge 4, Minnewaska Area 3

• Singles: Tate Reichmann, MA, def. Jared Delich, RR, 7-6 10-8; Gavin Benz, RR, def. Gannon Walsh, MA, 6-2 6-4; Jake Bradach, RR, def. Ethan Quelle, MA, 6-4 6-1; Owen Buggert, RR, def. Konner Hanson, MA, 6-1 7-6 7-3 (3).

• Doubles: Damon Uhde-Nik VanDyke, MA, def. Kasey Lamppa-Keegan Ruedebusch, RR, 6-4 6-4; Peyton Bialke-Ryan Manninen, RR, def. Tenzin Dah-Connor Quelle, MA, 4-6 6-2 6-3; Alec Larson-Noah Palmer, MA, def. Grady Dimberio-AJ Roen, RR, 3-6. 7-4 10-8.

St. Paul Academy 7, Luverne 0

• Singles: Kai Sih, SPA, def. Pierce Cunningham, L, 6-4, 6-4; Harry Mahmic, SPA, def. Griffen Jarchow, L, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 13-11; Alex Moore, SPA, def. Blake Frahm, 7-6 (2), 6-2; Zahir Hassan, SPA, def. Ethan Nath, L, 6-0, 6-0.

• Doubles: Leo Benson-Maik Nguyen, SPA, def. Logan Ommen-Chance Tunnissen, L, 6-0, 6-0; Jacob Colton-Baasit Mahmood, SPA, def. Jase Arp-Kyle Ferguson, L, 6-1, 6-2; Henry Choi-Allan Wang, SPA, def. Luke Bosch-Spencer Kracht, L, 6-0, 6-0.