Tap the bookmark to save this article.

TUESDAY

CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS

CLASS 3A

Section 2

At Gale Woods Farm

Team state qualifiers

• Minnetonka 29 (Nick Gilles 15:14.6, Max Westerlund 15:47.96, Sean Fries 16:09.22, James Thomas 16:30.21, Tyler Vos 16:38.11, Parker Barry 16:54.97, Ryan Fries 17:37.23).

• Eden Prairie 61 (Will Rosse 16:13.53, Jameson Drieslein 16:44.82, Matthew Holje 16:49.60, Elijah Donaldson 16:49.62, Nolan Bakken 16:49.83, Tyler Doolittle 16:56.94, Jake Heimkes 16:59.87).

Other team scores

• Edina 77, Chaska 121, Shakopee 147, Chanhseen 148, Prior Lake 181, Waconia 201

Individual state qualifiers

• Nolan Sutter, Chaska, 15:29.19; Hootie Hage, Prior Lake, 15:53.29; Jace Haerter, Edina, 16:00.11; Cole Scheller, Chanhassen, 16:25.65; Zachary Danielson, Edina, 16:41.68; Kevin Nybeck, Edina, 16:58.77.

CLASS 2A

Section 2

At Gale Woods Farm

Team state qualifiers

• Mankato East 50 (Isaiah Anderson 15:58.3, Luke Scholtes 16:30.0, Joseph Foley 17:01.1, Evan MacLean 17:14.0, Dayton Clobes 17:23.6, Nicholas Brauer 17:36.1, Domanic Wolle 18:31.8).

• Belle Plaine 66 (Emmett Gerres 15:40.9, Kelton Koepp 16:42.1, Ezra Fahey 17:15.6, Jack Buerkle 17:21.0, Austin Kehr 17:33.9, Michael Schultz 17:42.5, Caden Riga 18:36.8).

Other team scores

• Worthington 71, Marshall 116, Mankato West 150, New Prague 160, Jordan 180, Fairmont 196, Hutchinson 259, Tri-City United 288, Glencoe-Silver Lake 293, St. Peter 298.

Individual state qualifiers

• Mikele Walu, Worthington, 16:18.2; Fanuel Wolday, Worthington, 16:25.5; Kaleb Sharp, Jordan, 16:32.2.; Josh Leibfried, Marshall, 16:37.1; Sam Deutz, Marshall, 16:43.9; Dante Jubarian, Tri-City United, 17:09.7.

CLASS 1A

Section 4

At Highland 9 G.C.

State team qualifiers

• Heritage Christian 52 (Lev Dougherty 16:34.1, Thomas Avra 16:53, Jack Hoppe 17:10.7, Kees Van Oosbree 17:13.9, Gavin Hansen 17:34.0, Jack Nelson 17:50.8, Matthew Olmanson 18:13.9).

• Minnehaha Academy 68 (Luke Seuntjens 16:42.5, Finn Christiansen 17:01.4, Makai Bates 17:19.8, Liam Laddusaw 17:30.6, Beckett Pilling 17:34.0, Noah Hamburge 17:44.0, Quincy Starling 17:54.7).

Other team scores

• Mounds Park Academy 91, Nova Classical 101, St. Agnes 119, Providence Academy 198, Parnassus Prep 199, St. Croix Prep 212, St. Croix Lutheran 220, Eagle Ridge Academy 274, Trinity 296, Math & Science 297, Concordia Academy 351, Maranatha Christian 441, Chesterton Academy 453

Individual state qualifiers

• Henry Karelitz, Nova Classical, 15:43.4; Eddie Snider, Mounds Park Academy, 16:44.9; Nicholas Larson, Mounds Park Academy, 16:50.4; Thomas O'Keefe, Nova Classical, 16:57.2; Aidan Welsh, St. Croix Prep, 17:00.7; Justin Kroeze, Avail Academy, 17:01.7.

CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Section 2

At Gale Woods Farm

Team state qualifiers

• Minnetonka 37 (Evie Malex 18:29.07, Maya Mor 18:37.92, Avery Marasco-Johnson 19:05.32, Meredith Gilles 19:18.34, Ella Graham 19:41.33, Claire Cashman 19:53.50, Lauren Fligge 19:53.74).

• Prior Lake 58 (Layla Vennink 19:02.43, Isabelle Reinders 19:19.09, Maggie Hoen 19:19.75, Keeley Mohling 19:31.66, Sophie Basile 19:45.43, Talia Bushman 20:01.82, Sara Gastony 20:10.97).

Other team scores

• Edina 61, Eden Prairie and Waconia 131, Chaska 136, Chanhassen 158, Shakopee 204

Individual state qualifiers

• Marissa Long, Chanhassen, 17:49.33; Madeline Lage, Waconia, 18:30.27; Abby Downin, Edina, 18:50.87; Ella Hinkie, Edina, 19:06.33; Allie Van Stone, Edina, 19:20.16; Sarah Williams, Eden Prairie, 19:38.55.

CLASS 2A

Section 2

At Gale Woods Farm

Team state qualifiers

• Marshall 37 (Allyson Sample 18:50.5, Katelyn Leibfried 19:25.1, Taleigha Bigler 19:44.6, Cameen McFarquhar 19:57.3, Jersey Leysen 19:59.1, Avery Schneekloth 21:36.6).

• New Prague 106 (Maya Kilian 20:00.9, Emily Giesen 20:26.6, Paige Swanepoel 20:29.1, Audrey Wagner 21:05.4, Grace Carlson 21:38.0, Sophie Baker 21:43.3, Claire Erickson 21:48.60).

Other team scores

• Mankato West 110, Mankato East and Belle Plaine 122, Hutchinson 152, Jordan 154, St. Peter 179, Fairmont 237, Tri-City United 294, Glencoe-Silver Lake 301, Worthington 364.

Individual state qualifiers

• Isabelle Schmitz, Hutchinson, 18:19.6; Kendra Krueger, Jordan, 18:34.6; Macy Hanson, Fairmont, 19:30.5; Keira Friedrich, St. Peter, 19:34.3; Hathaway Reiter, Hutchinson, 19:48.4; Adriane Nelson, Belle Plaine, 19:52.6.

CLASS 1A

Section 4

At Highland 9 G.C.

State team qualifiers

• Nova Classical 73 (Lucia Luepker 20:13.8, Talia Tomhave 20:31.5, Lily Penniman 20:35.7, Alexa Kleingarn 20:59.8, Keira Wang 22:24.8, Emi Roberts 22:37.8).

• Minnehaha Academy 76 (Molly Dinardo 19:25.5, Halle Whitman 19:41.7, Greta Gesick 20:27.3, Berit Calvin 22:15.9, Allie O'Leary 22:17.5, Levia Anderson 22:36.6, Greta Kloos 23.06.6).

Other team scores

• Math & Science 102, Providence Academy 112, Heritage Christian 123, Eagle Ridge Academy 139, Trinity 169, St. Croix Prep 206, St. Agnes 228, Parnassus Prep 266, Concordia Academy 307, St. Croix Lutheran 322, Avail Academy 385

Individual state qualifiers

• Greta Long, Eagle Ridge Academy, 19:13.0; Greta Hansen, Math & Science, 19:16.9; Megan Snider, Mounds Park Academy, 19:35.5; Vivian Sindelar, Eagle Ridge Academy, 20:11.3; Annie Peterson, Heritage Christian, 20:14.3.; Ava Kletti, Eagle Ridge Academy, 20:52.4.

FOOTBALL

CLASS 5A

Section 1

• Northfield 41, Roch. John Marshall 6

• Rochester Century 21, Austin 19

Section 2

• Chaska 35, New Prague 10

• Waconia 63, Mankato East 0

Section 3

• Apple Valley 35, Bloom. Jefferson 33

• Two Rivers 33, Hastings 28

Section 4

• Cretin-Derham Hall 23, Tartan 20

• St. Paul Central 36, North St. Paul 22

Section 5

• St. Louis Park 21, Mpls. Southwest 0

Section 6

• Irondale 21, Park Center 0

• Rogers 38, Buffalo 14

Section 7

• Duluth East 35, Cambridge-Isanti 26

Section 8

• Alexandria 35, St. Cloud Tech 6

• Sartell-St. Stephen 33, Bemidji 21

CLASS 4A

Section 1

• Byron 37, Red Wing 0

• Winona 56, Albert Lea 13

Section 2

• Jordan 17, St. Peter 16

• Willmar 28, Faribault 12

Section 4

• Chisago Lakes 55, Brooklyn Center 0

• Columbia Heights 30, Mpls. Edison 16

• St. Anthony 36, St. Paul Como Park 0

Section 5

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 44, Richfield 7

• Mpls. South 25, DeLaSalle 19

Section 6

• Orono 42, Big Lake 14

• Zimmerman 34, Delano 8

Section 7

• Cloquet 42, Duluth Denfeld 14

Section 8

• Little Falls 13, St. Cloud Apollo 12

CLASS 3A

Section 1

• Cannon Falls 53, Pine Island 7

• La Crescent 49, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 21

• Plainview-E-M 48, Lake City 26

Section 2

• Litchfield 12, Rockford 6

• Providence Acad. 24, Glencoe-SL 14

• Watertown-Mayer 49, Holy Family 16

Section 3

• Fairmont 49, Belle Plaine 6

• Luverne 49, New Ulm 7

• Tri-City United 40, Worthington 13

Section 5

• Annandale 35, St. Cloud Cath. 17

• Foley 38, Spectrum 12

• Mora 35, Pine City 0

Section 6

• Albany 59, Minnewaska 12

• Morris/C-A 50, Montevideo 20

• Pierz 27, Melrose 14

Section 7

• Aitkin 14, Rock Ridge 0

• Esko 55, Hibbing 0

• Pequot Lakes 56, Greenway/N-K 14

• Two Harbors 47, Proctor 7

Section 8

• East Grand Forks 34, Roseau 0

• Perham 34, Park Rapids 7

• Thief River Falls 33, Fergus Falls 14

CLASS 2A

Section 1

• Caledonia 47, Lewiston-Altura 0

• Goodhue 27, Dover-Eyota 7

• St. Charles 19, Triton 14

Section 2

• Blooming Prairie 20, Medford 14

• Blue Earth Area 62, LeSueur-Hend. 35

• Maple River 55, New Richland-H-E-G 8

• St. Clair/Loyola 49, Waterville-E-M 0

Section 3

• Jackson Co. Central 62, Windom 28

• Minn. Valley Lutheran 40, Sibley East 8

• Pipestone 30, St. James Area 0

• Redwood Valley 40, Lake Crystal-WM 6

Section 4

• Howard Lake-W-W 42, Rush City 2

• Norwood YA 35, Concordia Acad. 24

• St. Agnes 35, Maple Lake 0

Section 5

• Kimball 40, Atwater-C-GC 0

• Paynesville 40, Holdingford 22

Section 6

• Wadena-DC 53, Staples-Motley 12

• West Central/Ashby 22, Pillager 14

Section 7

• Hinckley-Finlayson 27, Mesabi East 15

Section 8

• Crookston 43, Warroad 8

• Frazee 28, Hawley 22

CLASS 1A

Section 1

• Bethlehem Academy 42, Kingsland 14

• Randolph 22, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8

• Rushford-Peterson 41, Hayfield 6

Section 2

• Gibbon-F-W 42, Janesville-W-P 12

• Lester Prairie 37, Cleveland 0

• Mayer Luth. 33, New Ulm Cathedral 6

• United South Central 28, AC/GE 14

Section 3

• Springfield 42, Sleepy Eye 14

• Martin Co. West 42, Russell-T-R 14

• Murray Co. Central 34, Adrian 14

Section 4

• Belgrade-B-E 22, Long Prairie-GE 14

• Browerville/EV 24, Parkers Prairie 7

• Upsala/Swanville 50, Benson 28

Section 5

• BOLD 26, Lac qui Parle Valley 6

• Dawson-Boyd 66, MACCRAY 20

• Lakeview 50, Canby 12

• Minneota 56, Yellow Medicine East 14

Section 6

• Breckenridge 35, Menahga 0

• New York Mills 34, Underwood 7

• Ottertail Central 33, LP-Audubon 22

• Pine River-Backus 37, Walker-H-A 13

Section 7

• Barnum 65, East Central 6

• Braham 43, Ely 0

• Chisholm 22, North Woods 6

• Deer River 64, Mille Lacs 6

Section 8

• Ada-Borup 36, Fosston 14

• Polk County West 42, Bagley 0

• Red Lake County 55, Red Lake 22

9-MAN

Section 1

• Grand Meadow 36, Lyle/Pacelli 22

• Lanesboro 35, Southland 6

• Mabel-Canton 52, LeRoy-Ostrander 32

• Spring Grove 48, Houston 16

Section 2

• Cedar Mountain 42, Nicollet 14

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 22, Ortonville 8

Section 3

• Edgerton 44, GHEC/Truman 26

• Hills-BC 46, Madelia 20

• Mountain Lake 28, HL-O/Fulda 14

• Red Rock Central 41, Westbrook-WG 8

Section 4

• Rothsay 58, Hillcrest Lutheran 20

• Sebeka 24, Brandon-Evansville 22

• Verndale 40, Bertha-Hewitt 6

• Wheaton/H-N 64, Clinton-G-B 8

Section 6

• Blackduck 66, Park Christian 22

• NCE/U-H 24, Clearbrook-Gonvick 20

• Nevis 55, Laporte 0

Section 7

• Cook County 42, Hill City/Northland 12

• United North Central 46, Bigfork 6

Section 8

• Goodridge/G-G 22, Badger-G-MR 15

• Kittson Co. Central 49, Lake of the Woods 0

• Warren-A-O 33, Northern Freeze 12

• Win-E-Mac 34, Stephen-Argyle 22

SWIMMING • GIRLS

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eastview 96, Apple Valley 80

• Shakopee 97, Rosemount 86

ST. PAUL CITY

• Highland Park/SPA 557, Central 556, Como Park/Johnson 312, Humboldt/Washington 262, Harding 64.

VOLLEYBALL

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Becker def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-12, 25-17, 25-15

CLASS 4A

Section 2 • first round

• Chanhassen def. Waconia, 25-21, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21

• Eden Prairie def. Prior Lake, 15-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21

• Minnetonka def. Shakopee, 25-23, 25-13, 23-25, 25-23

Section 3 • first round

• Eagan def. Apple Valley, 25-11, 25-11, 25-16

• East Ridge def. Hastings, 25-6, 25-6, 25-9

• Park of C.G. def. Eastview, 17-25, 25-15, 25-19, 23-25, 15-10

• Rosemount def. Woodbury, 25-14, 25-20, 25-22

Section 5 • first round

• Champlin Park def. Armstrong, 25-10, 25-13, 25-6

• Hopkins def. Spring Lake Park, 20-25, 26-24, 17-25, 25-21, 16-14

• Maple Grove def. Osseo, 25-9, 25-17, 25-13

• Wayzata def. Park Center, 25-6, 25-14, 25-16

Section 7 • first round

• Andover def. Duluth East, 25-15, 24-26, 25-19, 25-20

• Blaine def. Anoka, 25-22, 9-25, 25-17, 25-23

• Centennial def. Coon Rapids, 25-9, 25-18, 25-7

• Forest Lake def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-17, 25-19, 25-14

CLASS 3A

Section 3 • First round

• DeLaSalle def. Simley, 25-10, 25-11, 25-5

• Two Rivers def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-23, 22-25, 21-25, 25-15, 15-12

• Visitation def. South St. Paul, 3-0

CLASS 2A

Section 4 • first round

• Liberty Classical def. Minneapolis North, 25-9, 25-11, 25-11

• Math & Science def. St. Paul Washington, 25-17, 17-25, 25-21, 25-21

• St. Agnes def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-11, 25-10, 25-20

• St. Paul Academy def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 3-0

CLASS 1A

Section 4 • first round

• Eagle Ridge Academy def. Kaleidoscope, 25-19, 25-10, 25-15

• Liberty Classical def. Mpls. North, 25-9, 25-11, 25-11

STATE TOURNEYS

SOCCER • BOYS

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals

Results Tuesday

• Maple Grove 1, Rochester Mayo 0

• Wayata 3, St. Michael-Albertville 0

Wednesday • Irondale

• Rosemount vs. Woodbury, 5:30 pm

Wednesday • White Bear Lake

• Andover vs. Edina, 7:30 pm

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

Result Tuesday

• Hill-Murray 4, Austin 0

Wednesday • Farmington

• Richfield vs. Worthington, 7:30 pm

Wednesday • Monticello

• DeLaSalle vs. Princeton, 7:30 pm

Thursday • Irondale

• Cloquet-E-C vs. St. Cloud Tech, 7:30 pm

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals

Result Tuesday

• Legacy Christian 1, Roch. Lourdes 0

Thursday • Eden Prairie

• St. Cloud Cathedral vs. St. Paul Acad., 5:30 pm

Thursday • Edina Community Center

• PI/Z-M vs. St. Anthony, 7:30 pm

Thursday • Monticello

• Maranatha Christian vs. SW Christian, 7:30 pm

SOCCER • GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals

Results Tuesday

• Mounds View 3, Wayzata 2, SO

• Stillwater 1, Lakeville South 0

Wednesday • Irondale

• Rosemount vs. St. Michael-Alb., 7:30 pm

Wednesday • White Bear Lake

• Centennial vs. Edina, 5:30 pm

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

Result Tuesday

• Holy Angels 5, Zimmerman 0

Wednesday • Farmington

• Winona vs. Mahtomedi, 5:30 pm

Thursday • Irondale

• Cloquet-Car. vs. Mankato East, 5:30 pm

Thursday • Monticello

• Alexandria vs. Benilde-St. Marg., 5:30 pm

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals

Result Tuesday

• Breck 3, Rochester Lourdes 0

Wednesday • Monticello

• St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Providence Academy, 5:30 pm

Thursday • Edina Community Center

• Esko vs. St. Anthony, 5:30 pm

Thursday • Eden Prairie

• St. Charles vs. St. Paul Acad., 7:30 pm

TENNIS • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

At Baseline Tennis Center

Tuesday • quarterfinals

• Edina 7, Thief River Falls 0

• Elk River 5, Maple Grove 2

• Minnetonka 6, Mounds View 1

• Rochester Mayo 7, Visitation 0

Tuesday • consolation semifinals

• Mounds View 4, Maple Grove 3

• Thief River Falls 6, Visitation 1

Wednesday

Semifinals

• Elk River vs. Minnetonka, 8 am

• Edina vs. Rochester Mayo, 10 am

Consolation championship

• Mounds View vs. Thief River Falls, noon

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 2 pm

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 4 pm

CLASS 1A

At Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center

Tuesday • quarterfinals

• Breck 4, St. James 3

• Litchfield 5, Staples-Motley 2

• Providence Academy 7, Luverne 0

• Rochester Lourdes 4, Pine City 3

Tuesday • consolation semifinals

• Pine City 7, Luverne 0

• St. James 5, Staples-Motley 2

Wednesday

Semifinals

• Providence Academy vs. Rochester Lourdes, 8 am

• Breck vs. Litchfield, 10 am

Consolation championship

• Pine City vs. St. James, noon

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 2 pm

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 4 pm

RANKINGS

FOOTBALL

STATE RANKINGS

Based on votes of media members from across Minnesota and compiled by the Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen. Includes first-place votes in parentheses and total voting points.

Class 6A Record Points

1. Maple Grove (8) 8-0 89

2. Rosemount (1) 8-0 82

3. Eden Prairie 6-2 71

4. Lakeville South 6-2 64

5. Centennial 6-2 49

6. Stillwater 7-1 48

7. Prior Lake 5-3 26

8. Shakopee 5-3 16

9. White Bear Lake 6-2 16

10. Woodbury 6-2 15

• Others receiving votes: East Ridge 9, Forest Lake 7, Eagan 3.

Class 5A Record Points

1. Mankato West (7) 8-0 87

2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 8-0 82

3. Elk River 8-0 74

4. Mahtomedi 7-1 61

5. Chanhassen 7-1 52

6. Rochester Mayo 7-1 46

7. St. Francis 7-1 27

8. Waconia 6-2 22

9. Bloomington Kennedy 7-1 11

9. Spring Lake Park 6-2 11

• Others receiving votes: Andover 6, Armstrong 6, Chaska 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 2.

Class 4A Record Points

1. Stewartville (6) 8-0 82

2. Hutchinson (1) 7-1 79

3. Mound Westonka (1) 8-0 71

4. Becker (1) 7-1 68

5. Marshall 8-0 52

6. Grand Rapids 8-0 48

7. Simley 7-1 40

8. Rocori 6-2 26

9. Fridley 6-2 12

10. Hermantown 6-2 10

• Others receiving votes: Kasson-Mantorville 6, Winona 1.

Class 3A Record Points

1. Esko (7) 8-0 85

2. Dilworth-G-F (2) 8-0 82

3. Dassel-Cokato 7-1 69

4. Rochester Lourdes 7-1 62

5. Cannon Falls 7-1 51

6. Waseca 7-1 48

7. Watertown-Mayer 7-1 37

8. Milaca 7-1 32

9. New London-Spicer 6-2 17

10. Fairmont 6-2 8

• Others receiving votes: Providence Academy 4, Mpls. Henry 1.

Class 2A Record Points

1. Chatfield (8) 8-0 89

2. Mpls. North (1) 8-0 80

3. Barnesville 8-0 72

4. Jackson Co. Central 8-0 61

5. Eden Valley-Watkins 8-0 54

6. Kimball Area 8-0 36

6. St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 8-0 36

8. Caledonia 6-2 24

9. St. Agnes 7-1 16

10. Osakis 7-1 7

• Others receiving votes: Moose Lake-Willow River 6, Rush City 5, Blue Earth Area 4, Royalton 4, Concordia Academy 1.

Class 1A Record Points

1. Lester Prairie (8) 8-0 89

2. Fillmore Central 8-0 75

3. Deer River (1) 8-0 71

4. Lakeview 7-1 51

5. BOLD 7-1 49

6. Dawson-Boyd 7-1 37

7. New York Mills 7-1 35

8. Mahnomen/Waubun 7-1 34

9. Mayer Lutheran 6-2 25

10. Minneota 6-2 16

• Others receiving votes: Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 8, Ada-Borup/West 4, Martin County West 2, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 1

Nine-man Record Points

1. Wheaton/H-N (5) 8-0 86

2. Fertile-Beltrami (2) 8-0 74

3. Spring Grove (2) 8-0 69

4. Mtn. Iron-Buhl 8-0 66

5. Renville Co. West 8-0 57

6. Kittson Co. Central 8-0 42

7. Lanesboro 7-1 33

8. Hancock 7-1 21

9. Verndale 7-1 20

10. Cherry 7-1 16

• Others receiving votes: Nevis 7, Mabel-Canton 1, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 1.

• The voters: Randy Shaver, KARE-11 TV; Joe Brown, West Central Tribune, Willmar; Pat Ruff and Alex VandenHouten, Rochester Post Bulletin; Ron Haggstrom, Star Tribune; David La Vaque, Star Tribune; Chad Courrier, Mankato Free Press; Brian Jerzak, prepredzone.com; Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune; Jace Frederick, St. Paul Pioneer Press; Gary Giombetti, Mesabi Tribune.

SUMMARIES

FOOTBALL

Chaska 35, New Prague 10

New Prague 0 3 0 7 - 10

Chaska 0 14 21 0 - 35

N-FG Johnson 27

C-Whicker 25 pass from Courtney (Krause kick)

C-Whicker 21 pass from Courtney (Krause kick)

C-Turner 7 run (Krause kick)

C-Meiller 24 int. return (Krause kick)

C-Harvieux 24 run (Krause kick)

N-Burkhardsmeier 6 pass from Hemann (Johnson kick)

Col. Heights 30, Mpls. Edison 16

Mpls. Edison 8 8 0 0 - 16

Columbia Heights 0 14 8 8 - 30

M-Sloan 45 run (Williams run)

C-Harvey 11 run (pass failed)

C-Harvey 8 run (Harvey run)

M-Graham 32 run (Williams run)

C-Harvey 10 run (Harvey run)

C-Harvey 11 run (Harvey run)

Cretin-D.H. 23, Tartan 20

Cretin-Derham Hall 0 16 7 0 - 23

Tartan 0 6 7 7 - 20

C-Hatley 4 run (Macke kick)

C-Vang 11 pass from Bollinger (kick failed)

T-Hawkins 27 pass from Kaemmer (kick failed)

C-FG Macke 25

C-Bollinger 12 run (Macke kick)

T-Hawkins 46 pass from Kaemmer (Burback kick)

T-Wessel 31 pass from Kaemmer (Burback kick)

Howard Lake-W-W 42, Rush City 2

Rush City 0 0 0 2 - 2

Howard Lake-W-W 22 13 7 0 - 42

H-Cain 9 run (Long run)

H-Boese 38 run (Long run)

H-Baumann 23 fumble return (kick failed)

H-Mallak 10 run (Boese kick)

H-Mallak 20 pass from Jones (kick failed)

H-Boese 23 run (Boese kick)

R-Safety

Jordan 17, St. Peter 16

St. Peter 0 7 7 2 - 16

Jordan 0 10 7 0 - 17

J-Lloyd 4 run (Valle kick)

S-Guida 3 pass from Olson (Alger kick)

J-FG Valle 29

J-Kes 30 int. return (Valle kick)

S-Mercado 25 pass from Olson (Alger kick)

S-Safety

Litchfield 12, Rockford 6

Litchfield 6 3 0 3 - 12

Rockford 0 0 6 0 - 6

L-Jackman 1 run (kick failed)

L-FG Jackman 18

R-Stedman 2 run (kick failed)

L-FG Jackman 24

Mayer Luth. 33, New Ulm Cath. 6

Mayer Lutheran 7 13 13 0 - 33

New Ulm Cathedral 0 0 6 0 - 6

M-Grimsley 4 run (Rupp kick)

M-Grimsley 10 run (kick failed)

M-Clark 15 pass from Hahn (Rupp kick)

M-Clark 6 pass from Hahn (kick failed)

N-Seidl 63 run (kick failed)

M-Neitzel 2 run (Rupp kick)

Mpls. South 25, DeLaSalle 19

Minneapolis South 7 12 6 0 - 25

DeLaSalle 0 13 0 6 - 19

M-Wade 37 pass from Bursinger (Edwards kick)

D-Harrison 11 run (Higgins kick)

M-Wade 82 run (kick failed)

D-Pricco 38 int. return (kick failed)

M-Monger 2 run (run failed)

M-Monger 21 pass from Bursinger (kick failed)

D-Moses IV 18 pass from Logan Jr. (kick failed)

Norwood YA 35, Concordia Acad. 24

Norwood YA 7 6 16 6 - 35

Concordia Academy 7 10 0 7 - 24

N-Neubarth 28 pass from Strickfaden (Druley kick)

C-Brown 15 run (Hugo kick)

C-Brown 40 run (Hugo kick)

N-Strickfaden 1 run (kick failed)

C-FG Hugo 20

N-Druley 11 pass from Strickfaden (Wachholz pass from Neubarth)

N-Dent 27 pass from Strickfaden (Neubarth pass from Strickfaden)

C-Brown 4 run (Hugo kick)

N-Neubarth 4 run (kick failed)

Orono 42, Big Lake 14

Big Lake 0 0 6 8 - 14

Orono 28 14 0 0 - 42

O-Tichy 51 run (Schwendimann kick)

O-Kramer 11 pass from Kraus (Schwendimann kick)

O-Ruhland 15 run (Schwendimann kick)

O-Ruhland 2 run (Schwendimann kick)

O-Pankonin 0 fumble return (Schwendimann kick)

O-Chappell 24 pass from Kraus (Schwendimann kick)

B-Mallberg 16 pass from Platz (kick failed)

B-Gellerman 2 run (Mallberg run)

Providence Acad. 24, Glencoe-SL 14

Glencoe-Silver Lake 0 6 8 0 - 14

Providence Academy 3 14 0 7 - 24

P-FG Heim 21

P-Knight 3 run (Hutt kick)

G-Kaczmarek 77 pass from Stifter (pass failed)

P-Bluford 24 pass from Dossantos (Hutt kick)

G-Higgins 1 run (Streich pass from Stifter)

P-Knight 8 run (Hutt kick)

Rogers 38, Buffalo 14

Buffalo 0 6 0 8 - 14

Rogers 21 3 7 7 - 38

R-Powell 16 run (Honnoll kick)

R-Powell 32 run (Honnoll kick)

R-Powell 42 run (Honnoll kick)

B-Guida 18 run (pass failed)

R-FG Honnoll 29

R-Powell 15 run (Honnoll kick)

R-Powell 46 run (Honnoll kick)

B-Kosek 14 pass from Guida (Guida run)

St. Paul Central 36, North St. Paul 22

North St. Paul 0 6 0 16 - 22

St. Paul Central 0 7 22 7 - 36

S-Cox 4 run (Amnuel kick)

N-Lee 80 kickoff return (run failed)

S-Cox 16 run (Amnuel kick)

S-Cox 43 run (Amnuel kick)

S-Fee 17 run (Hess run)

S-Sande 12 run (Amnuel kick)

N-Xiong 15 run (Hodge run)

N-Suggs 18 pass from Adzimahe (Lee pass from Adzimahe)

Two Rivers 33, Hastings 28

Two Rivers 14 10 3 6 - 33

Hastings 7 7 14 0 - 28

T-Goldenman 20 pass from Youness (Boyken kick)

H-Majetich 26 fumble return (Sieben kick)

T-Suchy 65 pass from Youness (Boyken kick)

T-FG Boyken 25

H-Burow 15 run (Sieben kick)

T-Watson 12 pass from Goldenman (Boyken kick)

H-Burow 35 run (Sieben kick)

T-FG Boyken 32

H-Cooper 21 pass from Millner (Sieben kick)

T-Goldenman 3 run (kick failed)

Waconia 63, Mankato East 0

Mankato East 0 0 0 0 - 0

Waconia 14 21 21 7 - 63

W: McEnelly 8 run (Mattson kick)

W: McEnelly 16 run (Mattson kick)

W: McEnelly 14 run (Mattson kick)

W: Riley 1 run (Mattson kick)

W: Rodning 84 fumble return (Mattson kick)

W: Rieckhoff 81 kick return (Mattson kick)

W: McEnelly 39 int. return (Mattson kick)

W: Riley 1 run (Mattson kick)

W: Schmidt 3 pass from Randall (Mattson kick)

Watertown-Mayer 49, Holy Family 16

Holy Family 0 3 0 13 - 16

Watertown-Mayer 14 14 21 0 - 49

W-Lee 55 pass from Rundell (Hecksel kick)

W-Hecksel 2 pass from Rundell (Hecksel kick)

W-McCabe 1 run (Hecksel kick)

H-FG Paidosh 25

W-Lee 5 pass from Rundell (Hecksel kick)

W-McCabe 6 run (Hecksel kick)

W-Lee 32 pass from Rundell (Hecksel kick)

W-McCabe 27 run (Hecksel kick)

H-Red Wing 52 pass from Frye (pass failed)

H-Paidosh 24 pass from Frye (Paidosh kick)