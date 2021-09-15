Share on Pinterest

1 5 furlongs. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

7 • Ashley's New Shoes (L. Fuentes) 6.20 3.40 3.40

1 • M and M Girl (Hernandez) 7.40 5.80

3 • Flan (Valenzuela) 4.40

Time: :55.82. Scratched: Lucky Mac; Moreisbetter. Exacta: 7-1, $25.10. Trifecta: 7-1-3, $39.55.

2 5 furlongs. Turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,285.

3 • Ship It Red (R. Fuentes) 6.80 3.60 2.60

1 • Jo Dee's Angel (Quinonez) 4.80 2.40

5 • Skippy's Strike (Butler) 3.60

Time: :55.28. Exacta: 3-1, $16.20. Trifecta: 3-1-5, $31.45. Superfecta: 3-1-5-7, $22.85. Daily double: 7-3, $21.40.

3 6 furlongs. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500.

4 • Stylin N Profilin (Eikleberry) 4.20 2.80 2.60

6 • Runaway A. Train (A. Canchari) 21.80 8.60

1 • Going Running Too (Valenzuela) 5.00

Time: 1:09.86. Exacta: 4-6, $41.30. Trifecta: 4-6-1, $129.15. Superfecta: 4-6-1-5, $99.33. Pick 3: 7-3-4, $23.35. Daily double: 3-4, $10.00.

4 7½ furlongs. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $18,000.

5 • Bella Figura (L. Fuentes) 27.80 10.40 5.00

8 • According to Aspen (A. Canchari) 7.00 3.80

2 • Lulumaru (Wade) 2.20

4 • Friendly and Kind (Eikleberry) 2.40

Time: 1:28.39. Scratched: Raging Gold Digger. Exacta: 5-8, $107.40. Trifecta: 5-8-4, $113.65; 5-8-2, $55.20. Superfecta: 5-8-4-2, $87.04; 5-8-2-4, $76.02. Pick 3: 3-4-5, $67.75. Pick 4: 7-3-4-5, $405.40. Daily double: 4-5, $35.10.

5 1 mile. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $33,470.

5 • Slime Queen (Quinonez) 5.40 3.20 2.80

6 • Let's Skedaddle (Eikleberry) 5.60 3.80

1 • Pretty in Pink (L. Fuentes) 3.40

Time: 1:34.60. Exacta: 5-6, $18.80. Trifecta: 5-6-1, $38.85. Superfecta: 5-6-1-3, $30.03. Pick 3: 4-5-5, $63.10.

6 6 furlongs. State-bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500.

2 • Sr. Bom Bon (Valenzuela) 21.00 6.60 4.60

3 • Magician's Holiday (Eikleberry) 2.40 2.10

6 • J J's Wildcat (Harr) 3.80

Time: 1:10.77. Exacta: 2-3, $28.30. Trifecta: 2-3-6, $68.55. Superfecta: 2-3-6-1, $110.00. Pick 3: 5-5-2, $416.55.

7 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,510.

6 • Yesteryear (Valenzuela) 12.60 8.20 6.00

11 • Macho Rapido (Hernandez) 5.20 3.60

5 • Seattle See Ya (Conning) 13.40

Time: 1:17.20. Scratched: El Centenario; Mischievous Mo; Price to Pay. Exacta: 6-11, $48.00. Trifecta: 6-11-5, $532.00. Superfecta: 6-11-5-3, $2,070.42. Pick 3: 5-2-6, $314.15. Daily double: 2-6, $136.00.

8 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $15,400.

6 • Blazing Charm (Eikleberry) 4.40 2.60 2.20

1 • Lila's Lucky Lady (Wade) 2.80 2.20

5 • Everybody Does It (L. Fuentes) 3.20

Time: 1:37.66. Scratched: Temples Mon Cheri. Exacta: 6-1, $5.40. Trifecta: 6-1-5, $12.55. Superfecta: 6-1-5-7, $13.21. Pick 3: 2-6-4/6, $201.00. Daily double: 6-6, $34.90.

9 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,420.

2 • Princess Renee (Hernandez) 5.40 3.00 2.60

3 • Nora's Legacy (Eikleberry) 3.40 2.60

8 • Includeanattitude (R. Fuentes) 5.80

Time: 1:38.38. Scratched: Imminent Threat. Exacta: 2-3, $7.70. Trifecta: 2-3-8, $25.15. Superfecta: 2-3-8-1, $32.04. Pick 3: 6-4/6-2/6, $46.35. Pick 4: 2-6-4/6-2/6, $566.45. Pick 5: 5-2-6-4/6-2/6, $1,917.20. Pick 6: 5-5-2-6-4/6-2/6, five correct paid 919.00. Daily double: 6-2, $7.40.

On-track handle: $89,458. Total handle: $1,196.470. Jay Lietzau's results: Tuesday: 2-9 (.222). Totals: 196-571 (.343). Lock of the day: 30-58 (.517).