1 5 furlongs. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

4 • Peak of Chic (Wade) 5.80 3.80 2.20

6 • Willsherwontshe (L. Fuentes) 6.20 3.20

1 • Emerald Princess (Vega) 2.10

Time: :56.80. Exacta: 4-6, $20.70. Trifecta: 4-6-1, $23.85. Superfecta: 4-6-1-3, $7.98.

2 1 mile. Turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

5 • J P Warrior (Wade) 7.20 4.00 2.80

3 • Kid Frostie (L. Fuentes) 4.40 3.40

1 • Im a Cowboy Too (R. Fuentes) 3.60

Time: 1:35.01. Scratched: El Tizar. Exacta: 5-2, $18.80. Trifecta: 5-3-1, $24.50. Daily double: 4-5, $10.80.

3 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,180.

5 • Crime Spree (Arroyo) 6.80 4.00 3.20

1 • Rye Humor (Lindsay) 6.40 4.20

7 • Yesteryear (Valenzuela) 5.40

Time: 1:09.63. Scratched: Tequila Time. Exacta: 5-1, $17.40. Trifecta: 5-1-7, $110.75. Superfecta: 5-1-7-6, $22.78. Pick 3: 4-5-5, $27.05. Daily double: 5-2, $3.10; 5-5, 20.70.

4 7½ furlongs. Turf. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $36,000.

6 • According to Aspen (A. Canchari) 17.80 5.40 4.60

3 • Dreaming Biz (L. Fuentes) 7.00 5.20

7 • Miss Brookside (R. Fuentes) 8.20

Time: 1:29.17. Scratched: Some Say So. Exacta: 6-3, $54.10. Trifecta: 6-3-7, $179.45. Superfecta: 6-3-7-5, $95.19. Pick 3: 5-5-6, $75.50. Pick 4: 4-5-5-6, $205.45. Daily double: 5-6, $31.50.

5 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

8 • Please the Court (A. Canchari) 6.20 3.60 2.40

7 • Nice Work (L. Fuentes) 5.00 3.40

4 • Devil's Teeth (Valenzuela) 2.80

Time: 1:16.49. Scratched: Herbie. Exacta: 8-7, $13.20. Trifecta: 8-7-4, $18.,75. Superfecta: 8-7-4-6, $11.55. Pick 3: 5-6-8/9, $71.40. Daily double: 6-8, $43.90.

6 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,510.

3 • Off Sixes (R. Fuentes) 11.40 4.80 4.00

2 • Zorich (Lopez) 4.00 2.80

1 • Water Patrol (Negron) 3.60

Time: 1:36.45. Exacta: 3-2, $19.60. Trifecta: 3-2-1, $35.15. Superfecta: 3-2-1-4, $20.40. Pick 3: 6-8/9-3, $123.70. Daily double: 8-3, $16.30.

7 1 mile. State-bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

1 • Macho Rapido (Hernandez) 7.00 4.00 2.10

4 • Passthecat (Hamilton) 8.60 3.00

2 • Silver Dash (Eikleberry) 2.10

Time: 1:37.63. Exacta: 1-4, $36.60. Trifecta: 1-4-2, $36.20. Superfecta: 1-4-2-6, $55.03. Pick 3: 8/9-3-1, $36.85. Daily double: 3-1, $23.90.

8 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,180.

2 • Brahms Is Who (R. Fuentes) 11.00 4.60 2.40

3 • Crazy Good (Wade) 3.40 2.20

1 • Laura N Lukas (Williams) 3.60

Time: 1:17.55. Exacta: 2-3, $13.00. Trifecta: 2-3-1, $22.45. Superfecta: 2-3-1-6, $18.00. Pick 3: 3-1-2, $73.00. Pick 4: 8/9-3-1-2, $231.30. Pick 5: 6-8/9-3-1-2, $2,981.20. Pick 6: 5-6-8/9-3-1-2, five correct paid $357.40.

On-track handle: $90,952. Total handle: $1,301,464.

Jay Lietzau's results: Tuesday: 2-8 (.250). Totals: 175-515 (.340). Lock of the day: 28-52 (.538).