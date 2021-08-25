Share on Pinterest

1 1 mile. Turf. State-bred. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $15,360.

2 • Captain Drake (Quinonez) 4.60 2.20

6 • Loring Park (Hamilton) 2.40

3 • Twilite Liason (A. Canchari)

Time: 1:37.63. Scratched: Determined to Rise; Hold the Spice. Exacta: 2-6, $3.50.

2 1 mile. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $34,000.

4 • Lord Dragon (Negron) 3.60 3.00 2.10

2 • Beat the Heat (L. Fuentes) 9.80 3.80

3 • Tin Badge (Harr) 3.00

Time: 1:35.59. Scratched: Nobrag Justfact; Sonny Smack. Exacta: 4-2, $8.70. Trifecta: 4-2-3, $11.45. Daily double: 2-4, $3.90.

3 6 furlongs. State-bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

5 • Speedy Enough (Lindsay) 7.00 3.80 2.40

2 • Lucy's Lookin Left (A. Canchari) 5.80 3.00

1 • Summer Fireflys (Hamilton) 2.40

Time: 1:12.01. Exacta: 5-2, $15.60. Trifecta: 5-2-1, $12.30. Superfecta: 5-2-1-6, $4.70. Pick 3: 2-4/6/7-5, $10.45. Daily double: 4-5, $7.80.

4 11⁄16 miles. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,920.

2 • Friendly and Kind (Eikleberry) 2.60 2.10

4 • North of Eden (R. Fuentes) 2.20

1 • Sneaky Dianne (Hernandez)

Time: 1:44.85. Scratched: Deputy Dora; Indawin; Tequila Mary; Unchaining Melody. Exacta: 2-4, $1.90. Pick 3: 4/6/7-5-2/5/6/7/8, $4.70. Pick 4: 2-4/6/7-5-2/5/6/7/8, $15.05. Daily double: 5-2, $5.50.

5 1 mile. Turf. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

1 • Nora's Legacy (Eikleberry) 4.60 2.20 2.20

6 • Withherbootson (Wade) 3.20 2.10

4 • Flash Flood (Quinonez) 2.10

Time: 1:38.60. Scratched: Celtics Wildcat; Dreaming Biz; Golden Gopher. Exacta: 1-6, $6.80. Trifecta: 1-6-4, $6.40. Pick 3: 5-2/5/6/7/8-1/3/5/7, $7.75. Daily double: 2-1, $5.40

6 6 furlongs. State-bred. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $36,000.

4 • Prince Rama (Eikleberry) 4.20 3.00 2.40

7 • Magician's Holiday (Butler) 8.40 5.00

3 • Golden Gulley (L. Fuentes) 5.40

Time: 1:09.94. Exacta: 4-7, $13.60. Trifecta: 4-7-3, $49.15. Superfecta: 4-7-3-2, $19.24. Pick 3: 2/5/6/7/8-1/3/5/7-4, $4.05. Daily double: 1-4, $5.70.

7 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $38,600.

5 • Warrior Boss (Quinonez) 15.20 6.80 2.80

2 • Candy Prince (R. Fuentes) 6.20 3.20

7 • Mister K (Eikleberry) 2.10

Time: 1:09.88. Scratched: Fallen Empire. Exacta: 5-2, $52.00. Trifecta: 5-2-7, $104.55. Superfecta: 5-2-7-4, $51.77. Pick 3: 1/3/5/7-4-5, $31.90. Daily double: 4-5, $20.30; 4-1, $1.90.

8 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

4 • Baby Bee Merry (Butler) 11.60 4.20 3.00

1 • Elegant Cricket (Wade) 3.00 2.20

5 • Coco Loco Mama (Valenzuela) 3.60

Time: 1:04.83. Exacta: 4-1, $16.50. Trifecta: 4-1-5, $41.85. Superfecta: 4-1-5-2, $41.16. Pick 3: 4-5-4, $77.05. Pick 4: 1/3/5/7-4-5-4, $331.10. Pick 5: 2/5/6/7/8-1/3/5/7-4-5-4, $475.80. Pick 6: 5-2/5/6/7/8-1/3/5/7-4-5-4, $5,611.50. Daily double: 5-4, $41.00.

9 250 yards. State-bred. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

8 • Eos Apolitical Bunny (Martinez) 4.40 2.20 2.10

10 • Averys Rocket (Escobedo) 2.40 3.00

11 • Trippin Guns (Cervantes) 2.40 2.60

Time: :13.72. Scratched: Hot Item. Exacta: 8-10, $4.90; 8-11, $3.70. Trifecta: 8-10-11, $5.60; 8-11-10, $4.95. Superfecta: 8-10-11-7, $5.94; 8-11-10-7, $4.74. Pick 3: 5-4-5/8, $80.35. Daily double: 4-8, $26.10.

10 330 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $16,500.

5 • Xf Painted Hero (Martinez) 10.60 5.00 3.80

4 • Freddy Separate (Packer) 2.80 2.40

2 • Coronado Crown (Valenzuela) 5.20

Time: :17.11. Exacta: 5-4, $17.30. Trifecta: 5-4-2, $18.15. Superfecta: 5-4-2-3, $13.70. Pick 3: 4-5/8-5, $24.23. Daily double: 8-5, $17.00.

Live handle: $78,759. Total handle: $823,760.

Jay Lietzau's results: Tuesday: 5-10 (.500). Totals: 165-478 (.345). Lock of the day: 28-49 (.571).