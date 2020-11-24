Tuesday Rain Snow Mix. Preparing for "Zoomsgiving"

Wintry Weather Potential on Tuesday
"Light freezing rain is expected across central and northwestern MN Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for central MN from 4am to 10am Tuesday morning due to possible hazardous travel conditions."
Snowfall Potential
"Snow will begin after midnight tonight in MN, moving into WI early Tuesday morning. Less than an inch is expected for our region but higher amounts are possible farther southeast. Snow will transition to rain from west to east as Tuesday progresses and temperatures warm."
Snow Depth As of November 23rd
The Twin Cities picked up 8.8" of snow this month, which is more than 2" above average through this time of the month. The snow depth map across the state, doesn't show much left close to home, but there are still a few inches on the ground across the Arrowhead and into northern Wisconsin.
November Snowfall So Far
Here's how much snow we've had so far this month. Note that the heaviest has been from Sioux Falls, to the Twin Cities, St. Cloud and toward Duluth. The Twin Cities is running slightly above average for the month so far, but Duluth is nearly +9" above average!
Snowfall So Far This Season
Believe it or not, we've had almost a foot and a half of snow at the MSP Airport this season, which nearly 11 inches above normal. Interestingly, most locations are above average snowfall for the season so far.
Snowfall Potential Through 6AM NextTuesday
Here's the snowfall potential through next Tuesday, which shows differing solutions. The GFS and ECMWF weather models have hit or miss snowfall potential over the next 7 days, but no big snow storms brewing anytime soon.
Colorado Low Sags Farther South
Tuesday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis
Tuesday Meteograms for Minneapolis
Here's a look at the Meteograms for Tuesday, which shows temps warming into the mid/upper 30s by early afternoon. Southeasterly winds will be a bit breezy with gusts approaching 20mph through the day.
Tuesday Weather Outlook
Temps on Thursday will still be running above average across the state with readings warming to the 30s and even a few low 40s. Areas of rain & snow will be possible through the days as well.
Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis
Here's the extended temperature outlook for the Twin Cities, which shows readings warming to above average levels and especially during the second half of the week. We take a bit of a temperature hit early next week as high temps fall into the upper 20s, which will be a bit chilly compared to what readings will be like later this week and weekend.
Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis
Here's the temperature outlook through early December. Note that we'll have mild tempeartures through the holiday weekend, but we will take a bit of a hit early next week with highs only warming into the 20s by Monday. Highs may be steady in the mid/upper 30s early December, which will actually be above average once again.
Tuesday Rain Snow Mix. Preparing for "Zoomsgiving"
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
Who would've ever thought that it would've been hard to find small turkeys and toilet paper when walking into the grocery store.
2020 has been a strange and sobering year for many. It breaks my heart to know that families are scheduling "Zoomsgiving" dates instead of sitting across the table from each other this year, but thank goodness for technology. To all the moms out there, be prepared for numerous calls before the big feast. When do I put the turkey in? How long do I cook it? What's in the green bean casserole? Good luck and stay healthy!
A "Colorado Low" swings through the Upper Midwest today, with a rain/snow mix possible through the evening. The metro will stay more wet than white, while 2 to 4 inches of may fall across far southern Minnesota into central Wisconsin.
The rest of the week looks quiet with temperatures warming to above average levels. Some of the extended forecasts suggest mercury readings nearing 50 degrees on Saturday.
It doesn't feel like the holiday season is approaching, but we'll make the most of it!
Extended Forecast
TUESDAY: Rain mixed with snow. Winds: SE 10-15.High: 38.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Light rain/snow/drizzle possible. Winds: SE 5-10. Low: 35.
WEDNESDAY: Lingering low clouds. Peeks of PM sun. Winds: NNW 10-15. High: 39.
THURSDAY: Breezy and mild with boat loads of gravy. Winds: WSW 10-20. Wake-up: 33. High: 44.
FRIDAY: PM flake? Risk of a shopping spree. Winds: WNW 10-15. Wake-up: 36. High: 44.
SATURDAY: Blue sky. Nothing rough. Take a walk. Winds: SW 5-15. Wake-up: 29. High: 45.
SUNDAY: Windy! Chance of snow in northern MN. Winds: WNW 15-30. Wake-up: 26. High: 38.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit nippy. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 20. High: 28.
This Day in Weather History
November 24th
1993: The Thanksgiving Day Blizzard of 1993. A slow moving storm system traveled across the Upper Midwest during the Thanksgiving holiday, causing heavy snow across most of Minnesota. Travel became extremely difficult if not impossible over west central Minnesota where over a foot of snow accumulated. A number of car accidents were reported and several community events were canceled. Snowfall in excess of six inches or greater occurred north of a line from Bricelyn (Faribault County) to the Twin Cities metro area.
1983: A snowstorm dumps almost two feet at Babbitt and about 20 inches at Duluth.
1825: A warm spell begins over Ft. Snelling. The temperature rises up to 70 degrees.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
November 24th
Average High: 36F (Record: 59F set in 2011)
Average Low: 22F (Record: -10F set in 1893)
Record Rainfall: 1.06" set in 2001
Record Snowfall: 1.7" set in 1977
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
November 24th
Sunrise: 7:23am
Sunset: 4:36pm
Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 13 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 1 minutes & 55 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 6 hour & 37 minutes
Moon Phase for November 24th at Midnight
3.1 Days Since First Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"On November 24, 25 and 26, 2020, use the waxing gibbous moon to find the bright red planet Mars. For the fun of it, on our chart above, we also show the planet Uranus, 7th planet outward from the sun. You’re not likely to see Uranus with the eye alone in the moon’s glare, but you should have no trouble viewing bright Mars, which outshines Uranus by nearly 700 times. You might see Uranus as a speck of light with binoculars. But you have to know right where to look on the sky’s dome, and it’s easier to star-hop your way to Uranus on a moonless night. For a sky chart, go to In-the-Sky.org. You can’t miss Mars, no matter where you are on Earth. From the Northern Hemishpere, the red planet lords over the southeastern sky as darkness falls now. From the Southern Hemisphere, Mars is seen high in the northern sky at nightfall. Its fiery-red splendor lights up the nighttime well past midnight. In October 2020, Mars was brighter than it will be again until September 2035. That’s partly because – on October 13, 2020 – Mars reached opposition in our sky, when it was opposite the sun as seen from Earth. And it’s partly because this October 2020 opposition was a particularly favorable one. At opposition in October, Earth was sweeping between Mars and the sun. Now – in its smaller, faster orbit – Earth is rushing along, leaving Mars behind. Thus, in the months ahead, Mars will slowly but surely dim in our nighttime sky. Even so, Mars will remain bright and beautiful all throughout the rest of 2020."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
National Forecast Map For Tuesday
A large storm system will develop in the Central US on Tuesday with areas of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. Meanwhile, snow and ice will be possible across the far north with minor accumulations through Wednesday.
Weather Outlook
Here's the weather outlook through through midweek. Note the large storm system moving through the Central US with widespread rain and thunder across the Central & Southern US with areas of wintry precipitation to the far north.
Heavy Precipitation in the Western US
Here's the 7-day preciptation outlook across the nation, which shows several inches of precipitation possible across parts of the Northwestern US. Meanwhile, areas of heavy precipitation will be possible across the Central and Southern US, the heaviest of which will be found in the Lower Mississippi Valley.
Tropical Update
According to NOAA's NHC, there is a wave energy south of Bermuda that has a low probabiliby of tropical formation over the next 5 days. At this point, it poses no threat to the US.
No More Regular Alphabet Names
It has been an active season so far as we've used up all 21 names that NOAA's NHC set for the year. Interestingly, Tropical Storm Arthur developed back in mid May, more than 4 months ago! Since then, we've had a total of 9 huricanes!
We're Into the Greek Alphabet - First Time Since 2005
Not only did we use up all 21 names in the list above, but we've entered the Greek Alphabet, which is only the 2nd time in recorded history that we've done that and the first time since 2005. Delta became the 25th named storm and the 9th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.