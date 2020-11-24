Tuesday Rain Snow Mix. Preparing for "Zoomsgiving"

(Image Credit: @TNelsonWX)

Wintry Weather Potential on Tuesday "Light freezing rain is expected across central and northwestern MN Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for central MN from 4am to 10am Tuesday morning due to possible hazardous travel conditions." Snowfall Potential "Snow will begin after midnight tonight in MN, moving into WI early Tuesday morning. Less than an inch is expected for our region but higher amounts are possible farther southeast. Snow will transition to rain from west to east as Tuesday progresses and temperatures warm." Snow Depth As of November 23rd The Twin Cities picked up 8.8" of snow this month, which is more than 2" above average through this time of the month. The snow depth map across the state, doesn't show much left close to home, but there are still a few inches on the ground across the Arrowhead and into northern Wisconsin. November Snowfall So Far Here's how much snow we've had so far this month. Note that the heaviest has been from Sioux Falls, to the Twin Cities, St. Cloud and toward Duluth. The Twin Cities is running slightly above average for the month so far, but Duluth is nearly +9" above average! Snowfall So Far This Season Believe it or not, we've had almost a foot and a half of snow at the MSP Airport this season, which nearly 11 inches above normal. Interestingly, most locations are above average snowfall for the season so far. Snowfall Potential Through 6AM NextTuesday Here's the snowfall potential through next Tuesday, which shows differing solutions. The GFS and ECMWF weather models have hit or miss snowfall potential over the next 7 days, but no big snow storms brewing anytime soon. Colorado Low Sags Farther South

A storm system will move through the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday, but will take more of a southerly track. Most of the precipitation will fall south of the region, but we'll still get areas of rain and snow Tuesday. Temperatures will also be warmer, so that will limit the amount of snowfall potential across our region.

Tuesday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis

Here's the weather outlook for Minneapolis on Tuesday, which shows areas of rain and snow possible much of the day with temperatures warming into the mid/upper 30s by the afternoon.

Tuesday Meteograms for Minneapolis

Here's a look at the Meteograms for Tuesday, which shows temps warming into the mid/upper 30s by early afternoon. Southeasterly winds will be a bit breezy with gusts approaching 20mph through the day. Tuesday Weather Outlook Temps on Thursday will still be running above average across the state with readings warming to the 30s and even a few low 40s. Areas of rain & snow will be possible through the days as well. Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis Here's the extended temperature outlook for the Twin Cities, which shows readings warming to above average levels and especially during the second half of the week. We take a bit of a temperature hit early next week as high temps fall into the upper 20s, which will be a bit chilly compared to what readings will be like later this week and weekend. Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis Here's the temperature outlook through early December. Note that we'll have mild tempeartures through the holiday weekend, but we will take a bit of a hit early next week with highs only warming into the 20s by Monday. Highs may be steady in the mid/upper 30s early December, which will actually be above average once again.

Drought Update

According to the US Drought Monitor, drought conditions have increased slightly over the last few weeks with nearly 45% of the state considered to be in abnormally dry, while almost 8% is considered to be in a moderate drought. Precipitation in Duluth is nearly -9" below average and is considered to be the 13th driest (January 1st - November 22nd) on record. Meanwhile, Sioux Falls, SD is at their 8th driest such period on record.

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, drier weather should continue across much of the nation through the end of November and into early December!

8-14 Day Tempearture Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, warmer than average temperatures will continue across much of the nation, including continued warmth across the Upper Midwest.

