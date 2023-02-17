Tuesday Morning is closing all three of its Minnesota locations as the home goods store files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The retailer said this week that it planned to focus its store footprint on its core and heritage markets and close stores in low-traffic regions.
The chain announced it is closing about half of its existing stores including its stores in Roseville, Excelsior, and St. Cloud.
The Dallas-based chain filed for bankruptcy Tuesday for the second time and and plans to close 265 stores, according to the Dallas Morning News.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Tuesday Morning closing its three Minnesota locations
Retail chain is closing more than 250 stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Business
Labor Department: Over 100 children hired to clean meatpacking plants, including in Minnesota
Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services paid $1.5 million to the Labor Department on Thursday in illegal child labor fines. Three of the plants were in Minnesota.
Business
Stocks fall as Wall Street heads for another losing week
Stocks are falling again on Wall Street Friday, and the S&P 500 is on track for its first back-to-back weekly drop since the turn of the year.
World
Blast at fireworks company in Slovenia kills 1, injures 2
An explosion at a fireworks company in central Slovenia has killed at least one person and seriously injured two, police said on Friday.
Business
Fed's Barkin: 'Slow progress' on inflation, sees more hikes
A top Federal Reserve official downplayed recent signs that the economy is strengthening, but also said he is prepared to keep raising interest rates in smaller increments as often as needed to quell inflation.