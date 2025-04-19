Tucker hits 2-run HR, Cubs score 6 in 8th after giving up 10 in top half to beat Diamondbacks 13-11

The Cubs are just the seventh team in at least the past 125 seasons to allow 10 or more runs in an inning and win. The others are Cleveland at Kansas City in the first inning on Aug. 23, 2006; Philadelphia against Pittsburgh in the first on June 8, 1989; the New York Yankees against the Philadelphia Athletics in the third on June 3, 1933; the Cubs against Cincinnati in the ninth on Sept. 26, 1912; the New York Giants at Boston Braves in the ninth on June 20, 1912; and the the Philadelphia Athletics against the Yankees in the ninth on May 3, 1912.