Wires

Tua Tagovailoa could return Sunday for the Dolphins after medical experts clear him to play following latest concussion

Tua Tagovailoa could return Sunday for the Dolphins after medical experts clear him to play following latest concussion.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 21, 2024 at 6:00PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa could return Sunday for the Dolphins after medical experts clear him to play following latest concussion.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Peru's ex-president gets more than 20 years in prison in corruption case linked to Brazil construction giant Odebrecht

Peru's ex-president gets more than 20 years in prison in corruption case linked to Brazil construction giant Odebrecht.

Wires

WNBA players union decides to opt out of current collective bargaining agreement, two years before expiration

Wires

A Texas man whose execution was halted does not appear at state Capitol after objections to transporting him from prison