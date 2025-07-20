Wires

Tsunami warning issued after two quakes, one with a magnitude of 7.4, are recorded off the Pacific coast of Russia

Tsunami warning issued after two quakes, one with a magnitude of 7.4, are recorded off the Pacific coast of Russia.

The Associated Press
July 20, 2025 at 7:18AM

MOSCOW — Tsunami warning issued after two quakes, one with a magnitude of 7.4, are recorded off the Pacific coast of Russia.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Tsunami warning issued after two quakes, one with a magnitude of 7.4, are recorded off the Pacific coast of Russia

Tsunami warning issued after two quakes, one with a magnitude of 7.4, are recorded off the Pacific coast of Russia.

Wires

Officials in Texas' Kerr County say just 3 people are still missing from deadly July 4 floods, down from nearly 100

Wires

Napheesa Collier leads her team in 151-131 win over Team Clark in the WNBA All-Star Game