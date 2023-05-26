

PreCheck for teens

Teenagers from 13 to 17 years old will be allowed to use the TSA PreCheck lane at U.S. airports with their parents who are enrolled in the screening program, the Transportation Security Administration announced. Teens must be traveling on the same reservation as parents, TSA Administrator David Pekoske said at a news conference. Previously only children 12 and younger could routinely accompany their parents through the PreCheck lane, TSA said. The change was revealed at a media event detailing expectations for the summer travel season. Pekoske said TSA anticipates about 10 million airline passengers for the Memorial Day holiday.

Bloomberg News

Back to St. Martin

Next winter, Sun Country Airlines will resume service from Minneapolis to the Caribbean island of St. Martin, for the first time since Hurricane Irma struck in 2017. The nonstop flights to Princess Juliana International Airport will be offered Saturdays from Jan. 13 to April 6, 2024. Just beyond the Virgin Islands, the 34-square-mile isle is split between a Dutch half (Sint Maarten) and a less populous French side (Saint-Martin). It's a short ferry ride to the British-held territory of Anguilla. Minnesota-based Sun Country is touting its largest winter schedule ever, with the most nonstop destinations from MSP to the Caribbean, Mexico and Florida.

Simon Peter Groebner

Eurail expands

Eurail has announced an additional partner in Denmark and the launch of two new overnight train routes to Italy. Lokaltog, a regional Danish railway company, has added routes to the Eurail network that will not require reservations, which means travelers with a Eurail pass will be able to explore more of Denmark at no extra cost. The two new seasonal trains to Italy will offer a unique "slow travel" experience through the heart of the country before ending on the Adriatic Sea. Travelers will be able to depart from multiple cities and arrive in Ancona, Italy (and vice versa), the next morning. Stops include Bologna, Pesaro and the seaside resort of Rimini. These new routes come on the heels of the addition of overnight service from either Vienna or Munich to La Spezia, Italy (eurail.com).

TravelPulse

High-speed trains waiting for passengers in Milan

'Star Wars' bust

No more premium stay in a galaxy far, far away: Disney World's "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" hotel is making its last voyage Sept. 28-30. The hotel at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida opened in March 2022 and lets guests create and live out "Star Wars" immersive adventures. It costs nearly $5,000 per couple for a two-night stay. "This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we've learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Associated Press