TSA PreCheck members say it reduces stress, not time

Some 20 million travelers have joined TSA PreCheck. But a new survey of 1,517 people by Upgraded Points reveals that despite TSA’s promised “under 10-minute” wait time, many members experience substantially longer waits — 36 minutes on average. That’s only 7 minutes faster than travelers who do not have PreCheck.
Instead, members say the main appeal of TSA PreCheck is not speed, but reduced stress. “There are real perks like not having to take stuff out of your bag, being able to bring your young children through with you, and not stripping down to bare feet and short sleeves. That definitely helps cut down on stress,” said Upgraded Points researcher Kyle Beierlein.
TravelPulse
Universal U.K.
Comcast NBCUniversal plans to build a theme park and resort in England. The Universal theme park would be the company’s first in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company purchased 476 acres in Bedford, about 50 miles north of London, in 2023. A new theme park would include “several themed lands,” a 500-room hotel and a retail and dining complex. The project is subject to planning approval and a proposal will be submitted to the government for a hoped-for construction start in 2026.
Orlando Sentinel
American Wi-Fi
American Airlines will add free wireless internet to flights for members of its loyalty program, joining United and Delta in introducing the perk. The airline will start the complimentary offering in January, and plans to have the service on 90% of its fleet. AT&T is sponsoring the program. United announced last year it would begin offering free Wi-Fi in 2025 using Elon Musk’s Starlink service. Delta is offering free Wi-Fi flights, and is working to outfit more of its planes with systems capable of offering more robust service.
Dallas Morning News
Zion hotel
Towering sandstone cliffs serve as the backdrop for the 131-room Red Cliffs Lodge Zion in Springdale, Utah, less than a mile from Zion National Park. (Marriott Bonvoy members can tap into their points for a stay.) Hiking, biking and river rafting are among the myriad options available through Zion Guru, a partner tour operator located near the hotel. Fuel up at the bar and grill, which serves comfort food such as fried chicken, and enjoy views of the park’s distant red cliffs from the outdoor pool and hot tub area. Bryce National Park is less than two hours away by car, and the Grand Canyon’s North Rim is a 30-minute drive. Rooms from $300.