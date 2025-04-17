TSA PreCheck members say it reduces stress, not time

Towering sandstone cliffs serve as the backdrop for the 131-room Red Cliffs Lodge Zion in Springdale, Utah, less than a mile from Zion National Park. (Marriott Bonvoy members can tap into their points for a stay.) Hiking, biking and river rafting are among the myriad options available through Zion Guru, a partner tour operator located near the hotel. Fuel up at the bar and grill, which serves comfort food such as fried chicken, and enjoy views of the park’s distant red cliffs from the outdoor pool and hot tub area. Bryce National Park is less than two hours away by car, and the Grand Canyon’s North Rim is a 30-minute drive. Rooms from $300.