'Trust your tappers': Blind teenage swimmer David Kratochvíl is Czech medal hopeful at Paralympics

It's a busy time not just for Kratochvil, but his entire Olympic team. And that includes his parents — Stanislava and Jiří. Visually impaired swimmers might sometimes have a problem to keep a straight line but need almost no more help while swimming — with one exception. As they can't recognize that they're approaching the end of the pool, they need ''tappers'' to let them know when to turn or finish a race by tapping their head or back.