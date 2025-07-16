Trump's Turnberry faces logistical hurdles for British Open return

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — President Donald Trump is not getting a British Open to the Turnberry course he owns in the near future, an issue the R&A's new chief executive said Wednesday was more about transportation than politics.
Turnberry is regarded as the most beautiful of the links on the Open rotation, set along the Ayrshire coast in Scotland across from the Ailsa Craig. It last hosted the Open in 2009, before Trump bought the resort.
Mark Darbon, who took over at the R&A this year from Martin Slumbers, said Turnberry had not been taken off the list of potential British Open sites, but transportation and other issues had to be addressed.
''I think we've been extremely clear on our position in respect of Turnberry. We love the golf course but we've got some big logistical challenges there,'' he said. ''You see the scale of their setup here and we've got some work to do on the road, rail and accommodation infrastructure around Turnberry.''
Darbon said the R&A met with Eric Trump and other leaders of Trump Golf a few months ago and the talks had been constructive.
''I think they understand clearly where we're coming from. We talked through some of the challenges that we have so we've got a good dialogue with them,'' he said.
Slumbers had previously said the R&A would not be going to Turnberry until it was comfortable the topic would be about golf and not the owner.
Turnberry has only hosted the British Open four times, first in 1977 with the famous ''Duel in the Sun'' when Tom Watson beat Jack Nicklaus. But the Open is getting bigger, and the roads are limited getting to Turnberry.