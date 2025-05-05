Trump's trade demands go beyond tariffs to target perceived unfair practices

FRANKFURT, Germany — The Trump administration says the sweeping tariffs it unveiled April 2, then postponed for 90 days, have a simple goal: Force other countries to drop their trade barriers to U.S. goods.
Yet President Donald Trump's definition of trade barriers includes a slew of issues well beyond the tariffs other countries impose on the U.S., including some areas not normally associated with trade disputes. Those include agricultural safety requirements, tax systems, currency exchange rates, product standards, legal requirements, and red tape at the border.
He's given countries three months to come up with concessions before tariffs ranging from 10% to more than 50% go into effect. Tariffs on China are already in effect.
On many issues it will be difficult, or in some cases impossible, for many countries to make a deal and lower their tariff rates.
In addition, many trade officials from targeted countries say privately that it isn't always clear what the Trump administration wants from them in the negotiations.
Vice President JD Vance announced that India has agreed to the terms of trade talks with the United States, but other countries are still trying to set the contours for any negotiations. The White House has highlighted conflicting goals for its import taxes: It's seeking to raise revenues and bring manufacturing back to the U.S., but it also wants greater access to foreign markets and massive changes to other nations' tax and regulatory policies.
Here are several non-tariff areas the administration is targeting:
CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES