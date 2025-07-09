Trump's trade blitz produces few deals but lots of uncertainty

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his advisers promised a lightning round of global trade negotiations with dozens of countries back in April.
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro predicted ''90 deals in 90 days.'' Administration officials declared that other countries were desperate to make concessions to avoid the massive import taxes – tariffs -- that Trump was threatening to plaster on their products starting July 9.
But the 90 days have come and gone. And the tally of trade deals stands at two – one with the United Kingdom and one with Vietnam. Trump has also announced the framework for a deal with China, the details of which remain fuzzy.
Trump has now extended the deadline for negotiations to Aug. 1 and tinkered with his threatened tariffs, leaving the global trading system pretty much where it stood three months ago — in a state of limbo as businesses delay decisions on investments, contracts and hiring because they don't know what the rules will be.
''It's a rerun, basically,'' said William Reinsch, a former U.S. trade official who's now an adviser with the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank. Trump and his team ''don't have the deals they want. So they're piling on the threats."
The pattern has repeated itself enough times to earn Trump the label TACO — an acronym coined by The Financial Times' Robert Armstrong that stands for ''Trump Always Chickens Out.''
"This is classic Trump: Threaten, threaten more, but then extend the deadline,'' Reinsch said. ''July 30 arrives, does he do it again if he still doesn't have the deals?'' (Trump said Tuesday that there will be no more extensions.)
The deal drought represents a collision with reality.