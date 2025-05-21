Trump's tariffs will test unity among allies at G7 finance ministers' summit

BANFF, Canada — Leading financial officials from the world's richest countries are gathering in a Canadian mountain resort this week for what may prove a contentious meeting in the wake of President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs.
The annual meetings of the Group of 7 finance ministers, known as the G7, are typically congenial and in previous years have produced joint commitments to combat inflation and counter the COVID pandemic. There may be less agreement this year as Trump's tariffs threaten to slow growth in many of the gathered nations, including host Canada, which Trump has also suggested become a potential 51st state.
''I expect it will be somewhat of a testy conversation among the G7 officials,'' said Eswar Prasad, an economist at Cornell University and former top official at the International Monetary Fund. ''This is a very difficult period for the relationships among the G7 countries.''
The Trump administration has reached an initial trade deal with one G7 member, the United Kingdom, and is engaged in talks with Japan and the European Union. But Canada still faces 25% duties on many of its exports to the United States, including autos, and the other three G7 members — France, Germany, and Italy — all face a baseline tariff of 10% on all their exports as part of the European Union.
It will be the first formal meeting of the G7 attended by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who participated in a brief G7 gathering last month on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington, D.C. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will also attend along with central bank governors from the other G7 nations.
''The message from colleagues is pretty clear is that a free and fair and a rules-based multilateral trading system, is a system in which we all win,'' Francois-Philippe Champagne, Canada's minister of finance, said Tuesday.
While many finance ministers gathered in Banff this week will likely seek one-on-one meetings with Bessent, it's unlikely any trade deals will be reached, according to a person briefed on preparations for the meeting who spoke on condition of anonymity because they did not have authorization to speak about it publicly.
Instead, the finance officials will seek to smooth the way toward any agreements before a meeting of the heads of state of the G7 countries in June in nearby Kananaskis, Canada.