Trump's tariff truce with China brings some relief but uncertainty over what's next

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's agreement with China to temporarily slash tariffs for 90 days offered the world a bit of welcome relief. But what persists is a sense of uncertainty and the possibility that some damage from the trade war could already be done.
The Trump administration agreed after talks this weekend in Switzerland to pare back its 145% in tariffs charged on imports from China to 30%. The Chinese government chose to reduce its retaliatory import taxes on U.S. goods from 125% to 10% while the sides continue to negotiate.
Trump declared the de-escalation of the trade war a victory, saying he would soon chat with Chinese President Xi Jinping about how to preserve the financial relationship between the world's two largest economies.
Regardless, the tariffs are now elevated from when Trump took office and the scramble to respond to the White House's mix of threats and olive branches might leave CEOs, investors and consumers uneasy and unwilling to take risks.
Trump is going to keep tariffing
The global economy is not going to back to January 19, 2025, the day before Trump became president. Even if he routinely changes the tariff rates, the U.S. president and his aides have made it clear that most imports will be taxed at a minimum of roughly 10%.
The 10% figure has been Trump's baseline. He gave it to most countries for a 90-day negotiating period after his April 2 ''Liberation Day'' tariff rollout caused a panic in the financial markets. He kept the 10% rate as part of the framework with the United Kingdom announced last week. And Trump's new 30% tariff on Chinese goods includes 20% tied to China's role in fentanyl and the 10% baseline applied elsewhere.
''We have many deals coming down the line,'' Trump said on Friday. ''But we always have a baseline of 10%.''