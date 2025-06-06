Trump's surgeon general pick criticizes others' conflicts but profits from wellness product sales

Influencers who endorse or promote products in exchange for payment or something else of value are required by the Federal Trade Commission to make a clear and conspicuous disclosure of any business, family or personal relationship. While Means did provide disclosures about newsletter sponsors, the AP found in other cases Means did not always tell her audience when she had a connection to the companies she promoted. For example, a ''Clean Personal & Home Care Product Recommendations'' guide she links to from her website contains two dozen affiliate or partner links and no disclosure that she could profit from any sales.