Trump's social media company is now worth more than Musk's X after recent surge in stock price

The stock of Trump Media, or TMTG, tends to move more with Trump's re-election odds than on its own profit prospects and investors have seen his chances of retaking the presidency improving of late. On Tuesday, the stock rose almost 9% to close at $51.51, on top of a 21.6% gain Monday. The stock was moving so sharply that trading was briefly halted several times during the morning. The stock had dropped to roughly $12 late last month.