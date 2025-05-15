Trump's sanctions on ICC prosecutor have halted tribunal's work

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor has lost access to his email, and his bank accounts have been frozen.
The Hague-based court's American staffers have been told that if they travel to the U.S. they risk arrest.
Some non-governmental organizations have stopped working with the ICC and the leaders of one won't even reply to emails from court officials.
Those are just some of the hurdles facing court staff since U.S. President Donald Trump in February slapped sanctions on its chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, according to interviews with current and former ICC officials, international lawyers and human rights advocates.
The sanctions will "prevent victims from getting access to justice,'' said Liz Evenson, international justice director at Human Rights Watch.
Trump sanctioned the court after a panel of ICC judges in November issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister, Yoav Gallant.
Judges found there was reason to believe that the pair may have committed war crimes by restricting humanitarian aid and intentionally targeting civilians in Israel's campaign against Hamas in Gaza — charges Israeli officials deny.
Staffers and allies of the ICC said the sanctions have made it increasingly difficult for the tribunal to conduct basic tasks, let alone seek justice for victims of war crimes or genocide.