Trump's recent moves risk politicizing the military, which has long strived to stay above politics

Last weekend, President Donald Trump took the rare step of mobilizing the National Guard, and then the U.S. Marines, sending them into Los Angeles over the objections of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Newsom quickly took the president to court for unilaterally calling in the military to clamp down on protests against the administration's immigration policies.
Trump followed that up with a campaign-style rally at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, where uniformed soldiers cheered as he slammed former President Joe Biden, Newsom and other Democrats — raising concerns the president was using the military as a political prop.
The developments this week are the latest and most visible way Trump has tried to turn government institutions into vehicles to implement his personal agenda, and have cast Saturday's planned military parade in a new light.
The scheduled parade in Washington, D.C., celebrates the Army's 250th anniversary but happens to coincide with the 79th birthday of a president who warned that protests against the event will be ''met with very big force."
''As many lengths as Army leaders have gone through to depoliticize the parade, it's very difficult for casual observers of the news to see this as anything other than a political use of the military,'' said Carrie Ann Lee, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund who also taught at the U.S. Army War College.
Trump has wanted a military parade since his first term, but senior commanders balked, worrying it would be more like a spectacle one would see in authoritarian countries such as North Korea or Russia than something befitting the United States. After returning to the White House, Trump fired the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, replaced him with his own pick and dismissed several other top military leaders.
In the wake of protests over the administration's immigration enforcement operation near downtown Los Angeles, Trump last weekend sent in the California National Guard — and later deployed U.S. Marines — over Newsom's objections. Trump contended Newsom had ''totally lost control of the situation.'' Newsom said the president was ''behaving like a tyrant.''