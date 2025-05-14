World

Trump's Qatar trip is off to a flying start as Air Force One gets another fighter jet escort

President Donald Trump's trip to Qatar is off to a flying start.

The Associated Press
May 14, 2025 at 12:35PM

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — President Donald Trump's trip to Qatar is off to a flying start.

Like Saudi Arabia a day earlier, Qatar didn't bother waiting for Trump to land before setting out to impress him with a fighter jet escort.

As Trump flew in to Riyadh on Tuesday and then in to Doha on Wednesday as part of his four-day Middle East trip, he received ceremonial escorts from each country's F-15 fighter jets, exceptionally rare sights.

A White House official, Margo Martin, posted videos of the escorts online.

''Saudi F-15's providing honorary escort for Air Force One!'' she wrote on Tuesday. The Royal Saudi Air Force has the world's largest fleet of American-made F-15s after the U.S. Air Force.

Then on Wednesday, Martin posted: ''what a view flying into Qatar!!!'' She even captured one of the Qatari aviators, sitting in the F-15's backseat, returning the favor by taking a picture of Air Force One.

