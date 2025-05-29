Trump's push to save coal faces a new hurdle: his own trade war

ROUNDUP, Mont. — Former ranch hand Pat Thiele has spent years fighting a losing battle against a massive coal mine creeping underground toward his central Montana property.
Mine owner Signal Peak Energy sits atop a billion-ton reserve of coal in the Bull Mountains, not far from where Thiele lives. The mine has long seemed poised to benefit from President Donald Trump's pledges to revive the faltering coal industry — vows the president has renewed vigorously in his second term with new orders to deregulate mining. A Republican tax cut bill making its way through Congress contains a special carve-out provision allowing the mine to expand.
But Thiele and his neighbors see a glimmer of hope in another Trump initiative, his ''America first'' approach to global trade. The Signal Peak mine sends 98% of the minerals it unearths to Japan and South Korea. If tariffs spark a trade war, they think it could inadvertently scuttle the mine's expansion plans — an effort their legal challenges have so far only managed to slow.
In effect, an escalating trade war could undermine Trump's goal of saving coal.
''As long as they've got somebody to buy it, they'll keep mining,'' said Thiele. ''But a reaction could conceivably come from Japan and South Korea saying, ‘Well, if you're going to tariff our shipbuilding or our products, fine, we're not buying your damn coal.'''
The view from western coal country
Thiele, 77, assessed the situation as he stood atop a hillside charred by a wildfire. The former Army Ranger who served two combat tours in Vietnam took in a commanding view of the valley below, where his small herd of cattle grazed.
He's a political outlier in rural Musselshell County, Montana, where mining has been a bedrock of the economy for more than a century. It stands to benefit more than most places from Trump's efforts, which for the most part have only slowed coal's demise.