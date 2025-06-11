Trump's plan to begin 'phasing out' FEMA after hurricane season burdens states, experts warn

SAN DIEGO — President Donald Trump's plan to begin ''phasing out'' the federal agency that responds to disasters after the 2025 hurricane season is likely to put more responsibilities on states to provide services following increasingly frequent and expensive climate disasters, experts said.
''We want to wean off of FEMA and we want to bring it down to the state level,'' Trump said Tuesday in an Oval Office appearance with administration officials about preparations for summer wildfires.
Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem have repeatedly signaled their desire to overhaul, if not completely eliminate, the 46-year-old Federal Emergency Management Agency. While there has been bipartisan support for reforming the agency, experts say dismantling it completely would leave gaps in crucial services and funding.
''It just causes more concern on how states should be planning for the future if the federal government's not going to be there for them,'' said Michael Coen, FEMA chief of staff during the Obama and Biden administrations.
Disaster response is already locally led and state-managed, but FEMA supports by coordinating resources from federal agencies, providing direct assistance programs for households and moving money to states for repairing public infrastructure.
Trump said Tuesday he wants to ''give out less money,'' and to ''give it out directly,'' sidestepping FEMA programs. He said he did not know who would distribute the funds, saying they could come ''from the president's office'' or DHS.
''I was left with the impression that he doesn't really understand the scale of what FEMA manages on a yearly basis with a budget of over $30 billion,'' said Coen.
Dismantling FEMA, or even changing how much of the costs it shares with states in the event of a major disaster declaration, would require action from Congress, including amending the 1988 Stafford Act, which outlines FEMA's roles and responsibilities and the cost share between the feds and the states.