Trump's pivot from aid to trade leaves Africa wary as it faces tariffs and uncertainty

HARARE, Zimbabwe — When U.S. President Donald Trump met five African leaders in Washington in July, his lack of familiarity with the continent was on display. He praised Liberian President Joseph Boakai's English — Liberia's official language — and gestured at another leader to wrap up remarks. But the bigger takeaway was Trump's pledge to transform U.S.-Africa relations: a shift from aid to trade, even as the region reels from steep tariffs and sweeping aid cuts.
African leaders offered minerals from manganese to uranium and possibly lithium. Senegal's president even sought to leverage Trump's love of golf by inviting him to build a course. Yet many nations are anxious about Washington's new path.
After slashing billions in foreign aid, including shutting down the U.S. Agency for International Development — which provided over $12 billion in humanitarian assistance in 2025 alone — the Trump administration says it is forging a new approach: ''commercial diplomacy.'' Trade, not aid, is the order of the day.
''It is now truly our policy for Africa,'' said Troy Fitrell, the top U.S. diplomat for Africa, when announcing the strategy in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, in May. Ambassadors will now be judged not by aid projects but on ''how well they support'' local businesses and ''how effectively they advocate for U.S. business and the number of deals they facilitate,'' he said.
Africa accounts for less than 1% of U.S. goods trade, but Fitrell called it ''the world's largest untapped market,'' projecting its purchasing power could surpass $16 trillion by 2050.
Early deals, lingering doubts
Washington touts quick progress: 33 agreements worth $6 billion in Trump's first 100 days, plus $2.5 billion in commitments at a U.S.-Africa business summit in June. Projects span grain storage and digital infrastructure in Angola, energy ventures in Rwanda, Sierra Leone and Congo, and tourism in Ethiopia.
Still, many worry about the costs. Job losses and economic pain from tariffs are mounting even as Washington celebrates these wins.