Trump's pick for top prosecutor in DC is testing Republican loyalty

WASHINGTON — Most of President Donald Trump's top nominees have sailed through the Senate with little resistance. His pick to be the top federal prosecutor for the nation's capital could be an exception.
Ed Martin Jr., a conservative activist with modest legal experience who has defended rioters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is testing Republican party loyalties as a deadline approaches for the Senate to decide whether to extend or end his brief but tumultuous tenure as leader of the country's largest U.S. Attorney's office.
Martin's nomination faces vocal opposition from hundreds of veterans of the office that he is leading on an interim basis. Democrats are trying to tie up his confirmation vote. And Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee have said they need more time to review his record.
There were signs of trouble at a Judiciary meeting on Thursday as Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the panel, said it was his understanding that committee chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, was going to announce ''that we are not going to move forward on the Martin nomination.''
Grassley demurred, saying he would wait to talk about Martin until the committee scheduled a vote. But he said he was still going through hundreds of questions that the committee had posed to Martin, adding that some of his staff ''had more questions'' and wanted to meet with him in person.
It was hardly a ringing endorsement of Martin, who hasn't spent much time in courtrooms but has been a devoted loyalist to Trump.
Within days of taking office in January, Martin fired or demoted veteran attorneys who prosecuted Trump supporters for storming the U.S. Capitol. Before his appointment, he represented and helped raise money for Capitol riot defendants. He frequently appeared on Russian state media to parrot Trump talking points. He even published coloring books glorifying Trump's tweets.
Martin hasn't responded to several Associated Press interview requests since he took office in January, including this week.