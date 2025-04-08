Trump's nominee for ambassador to the Vatican defends recent cuts to US foreign aid

President Donald Trump's nominee for ambassador to the Vatican defended many of the administration's foreign-aid cuts at a Senate hearing Tuesday, even while saying Catholic charitable groups are well-equipped to deliver such aid efficiently.
Brian Burch — whose Chicago-based organization, CatholicVote, endorsed Trump in the 2024 election and helped lead a successful effort to boost Catholic support for the Republican winner — testified before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations in preparation for a Senate confirmation vote.
Burch, who has echoed some of the criticisms of Pope Francis voiced by other American Catholic conservatives in recent years, referred briefly to the pontiff in his opening remarks, thanking Americans for their prayers for Francis during his recent hospitalization.
He spoke more generally of the Vatican as having a unique role in foreign affairs: ''The moral witness of the Holy See, together with its global influence, make it a key partner for an array of U.S. interests,'' he said, including the promotion of peace and defending the poor and vulnerable. If confirmed, Burch would be representing Trump to a pontiff who in February denounced the administration's plans for mass deportations of migrants.
Burch faced some skeptical questioning from Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, the ranking Democrat on the committee.
She cited a statement from Caritas Internationalis, a confederation of Catholic humanitarian agencies worldwide, that the Trump administration's abrupt halt to funding to the U.S. Agency for International Development ''will kill millions of people and condemn hundreds of millions more to lives of dehumanizing poverty."
Shaheen asked Burch how he would ''reassure the Holy See that the United States really is committed to saving the lives of those in need.''
Burch replied that Catholic nongovernmental organizations, which often partner with U.S. aid programs, have ''some of the best, some of the lowest cost of overhead and some of the most effective and most impactful programs.''