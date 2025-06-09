WASHINGTON — Trump's new travel ban takes effect for citizens of 12 countries amid heightened tension over immigration enforcement.
Trump's new travel ban takes effect for citizens of 12 countries amid heightened tension over immigration enforcement
Trump's new travel ban takes effect for citizens of 12 countries amid heightened tension over immigration enforcement.
The Associated Press
June 9, 2025 at 4:03AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Trump's new travel ban takes effect for citizens of 12 countries amid heightened tension over immigration enforcement
Trump's new travel ban takes effect for citizens of 12 countries amid heightened tension over immigration enforcement.