Trump's new pardon attorney says he will scrutinize pardons that Biden issued at the end of his term

WASHINGTON — Ed Martin Jr., who will be the Justice Department's new pardon attorney after President Donald Trump pulled his nomination to be the top federal prosecutor for Washington, said Tuesday that he plans to scrutinize pardons that former President Joe Biden issued on his way out of the White House.
''These are big moments, and so they have to be able to withstand scrutiny,'' Martin told reporters on Tuesday, his last full day as acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.
Biden pardoned his siblings and their spouses in January on his last day in office. He also pardoned Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley and members of the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
None of them had been charged with any crime. The pardons were designed to guard against possible retribution by President Donald Trump.
Trump pulled Martin's nomination last week amid bipartisan opposition and replaced him with Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, who is expected to be sworn into office on Wednesday.
Instead, Martin will serve as an associate deputy attorney general and pardon attorney. In his new role, Martin also will be director of the ''weaponization working group'' at the Justice Department.
Attorney General Pam Bondi called for creating that group in February to investigate the work of former special counsel Jack Smith, who led two federal prosecutions of Trump that were ultimately abandoned, and other examples of what Republicans claim to be unfair targeting of conservatives during Biden's administration.
In announcing his last-minute pardons, Biden said his family had been ''subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics.''