Trump’s move against Iran may draw more criticism from MAGA’s anti-interventionists

President Donald Trump’s decision to strike three nuclear sites in Iran will almost assuredly draw more criticism from some of the Republican’s supporters, including high-profile backers who had said any such move would run counter to the anti-interventionism he promised to deliver.
The lead-up to the strike announced Saturday exposed fissures within Trump’s ‘’Make American Great Again’’ base as some of that movement’s most vocal leaders, with large followings of their own, expressed deep concern about the prospect of U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran war.
With the president barred from seeking a third term, what remains unknown is how long-lasting the schism could be for Trump and his current priorities, as well as the overall future of his ‘’America First’’ movement.
Among the surrogates who spoke out against American involvement were former senior adviser Steve Bannon, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., commentator Tucker Carlson and Charlie Kirk, the founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point. Part of their consternation was rooted in Trump’s own vocalized antipathy for what he and others have termed the ‘’forever wars’’ fomented in previous administrations.
As the possibility of military action neared, some of those voices tamped down their rhetoric. According to Trump, Carlson even called to ‘’apologize.’’
Here’s a look at what some of Trump’s biggest advocates had said about U.S. military involvement in Iran:
Steve Bannon
On Wednesday, Bannon, one of top advisers in Trump’s 2016 campaign, told an audience in Washington that bitter feelings over Iraq were a driving force for Trump’s first presidential candidacy and the MAGA movement. “One of the core tenets is no forever wars,’’ Bannon said.