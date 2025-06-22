Trump’s move against Iran may draw more criticism from MAGA’s anti-interventionists

Steve Bannon speaks with attendees during the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md., on Feb. 21, 2025. The lead-up to the strike on Iran announced Saturday exposed fissures within Trump’s ‘’Make American Great Again’’ base as some of that movement’s most vocal leaders, with large followings of their own, expressed deep concern about the prospect of U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran war. Bannon was among the surrogates who spoke out against American involvement. (MAANSI SRIVASTAVA/The New York Times)