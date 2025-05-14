Trump's Middle East visit comes as his family deepens its business, crypto ties in the region

WASHINGTON — It's not just the ''gesture'' of a $400 million luxury plane that President Donald Trump says he's smart to accept from Qatar. Or that he effectively auctioned off the first destination on his first major foreign trip, heading to Saudi Arabia because the kingdom was ready to make big investments in U.S. companies.
It's not even that the Trump family has fast-growing business ties in the Middle East, ones that run deep and offer the potential of vast profits.
Instead, it's the idea that the combination of these things and more — deals that show the close ties between a family whose patriarch oversees the U.S. government and a region whose leaders are fond of currying favor through money and lavish gifts — could cause the United States to show preferential treatment to Middle Eastern leaders when it comes to American affairs of state.
Before Trump began this week's visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, his sons Eric and Donald Jr. had already traveled the Middle East extensively in recent weeks. They were drumming up business for The Trump Organization, which they are running in their father's stead while he's in the White House.
Their travels included Eric Trump announcing plans for a glitzy, 80-story Trump Tower in Dubai, the UAE's largest city. He also attended a recent cryptocurrency conference there with Zach Witkoff, a founder of the Trump family crypto firm, World Liberty Financial, and son of Trump's do-everything envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.
''We are proud to expand our presence in the region,'' Eric Trump said last month in announcing that Trump Tower Dubai was set to start construction this fall.
The presidential visit to the region as his children work the same part of the world for the family's money-making opportunities puts a spotlight on Trump's willingness to embrace foreign dealmaking as president — even in the face of mounting concerns that doing so could tempt him to shape U.S. foreign policy in ways that benefit his family's bottom line.
Nowhere is the potential overlap more prevalent than in the Middle East