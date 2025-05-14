Trump's meeting with Syria's former-insurgent-turned-leader to give the country 'chance at peace'

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — President Donald Trump will meet with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the onetime insurgent who last year led the overthrow of the Mideast nation's longtime autocrat Bashar Assad on Wednesday, a day after announcing his plan to ease sanctions on the country and normalize relations with its new government.
Trump said he was looking to give Syria, which is emerging from more than a decade of brutal civil war ''a chance at peace'' under al-Sharaa, who had been imprisoned in Iraq for his role in the insurgency following the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of the Arab country.
Al-Sharaa was named president of Syria in January, a month after a stunning offensive by insurgent groups led by al-Sharaa's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, that stormed Damascus, ending the 54-year rule of the Assad family.
The United States has been weighing how to handle al-Sharaa since he took power in December.
Many Gulf Arab leaders have rallied behind the new government in Damascus and want Trump to follow, believing it is a bulwark against Iran's return to influence in Syria, where it had helped prop up Assad's government during a decadelong civil war.
But longtime U.S. ally Israel has been deeply skeptical of al-Sharaa's extremist past and cautioned against swift recognition of the new government.
The White House signaled that the Trump and al-Sharaa engagement, on the sidelines of a Gulf Cooperation Council meeting in Riyadh convened as part of Trump's four-day visit to the region, would be brief, with the administration saying the U.S. president had ''agreed to say hello'' to the Syrian president on Wednesday.
Al-Sharaa will be the first Syrian leader to meet an American president since Hafez Assad met Bill Clinton in Geneva in 2000.