Trump's list of 'sanctuary jurisdictions' includes some that support his immigration policies

MADISON, Wis. — Officials in communities from rural to urban and red to blue blasted the Trump administration's list of ''sanctuary jurisdictions'' with many saying they've been outspoken supporters of the president and his stringent immigration policies.
Officials who back President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown questioned how their jurisdictions wound up on a list of more than 500 that the Department of Homeland Security says are obstructing enforcement. Several communities were misspelled, including Cincinnati, which was spelled Cincinnatti.
Jim Davel, administrator for Shawano County, Wisconsin, said the inclusion of his heavily Republican community must be a clerical error.
''We have no idea how we got on this list whatsoever right at this point,'' Davel said. ''I think it was just a big mix up, probably some paperwork or something."
Meanwhile, those with policies protecting immigrants also pushed back, saying they are doing right by their communities.
''This is simply the latest attempt by the Trump administration to strong-arm cities like Seattle into changing our local policies through bluster and threats to critical federal funding for public safety and homelessness,'' Bruce Harrell, the city's mayor, told The Associated Press in an email. ''It's not going to work — the law is on our side — and we will not hesitate to protect our people and stand up for our values.''
The list was published as the Trump administration ramps up efforts to follow through on the president's campaign promises to remove millions of people who are in the country illegally. It came out as Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced major leadership changes, and after a White House official said the administration wanted to drive daily immigration arrests significantly higher.
The administration says each jurisdiction on the list will receive formal notification that the government has deemed them noncompliant and if they're believed to be in violation of any federal criminal statutes.