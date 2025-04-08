Trump's latest round of tariffs are poised to go into effect. Here's what we know

Trump announced his latest — and most sweeping — round of tariffs on April 2, which he dubbed ''Liberation Day,'' as part of his ''reciprocal'' trade plan. In a fiery speech claiming that other countries had ''ripped off'' the U.S. for years, Trump declared that the U.S. would now tax nearly all of America's trading partners at a minimum of 10% — and impose steeper rates for countries that he says run trade surpluses with the U.S.