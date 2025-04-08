Trump's latest round of tariffs are poised to go into effect. Here's what we know

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump has launched tariff wars with nearly all of America's trading partners. And there's no end in sight.
A number of sweeping new taxes on goods from other countries are already here — with more set to take effect as soon as Wednesday. Trump has promised higher rates for his latest and most severe volley of duties, which he calls ''reciprocal'' tariffs.
With so many back-and-forth tariff actions and threats, it can be tough to keep track of where things stand. Here's a rundown of what you need to know.
What tariffs go into effect on Wednesday?
Trump announced his latest — and most sweeping — round of tariffs on April 2, which he dubbed ''Liberation Day,'' as part of his ''reciprocal'' trade plan. In a fiery speech claiming that other countries had ''ripped off'' the U.S. for years, Trump declared that the U.S. would now tax nearly all of America's trading partners at a minimum of 10% — and impose steeper rates for countries that he says run trade surpluses with the U.S.
The 10% baseline already went into effect Saturday. And when the clock strikes midnight Wednesday, Trump's higher import tax rates on dozens of countries and territories will take hold — that is, unless anything changes in the eleventh hour.
The steeper levies run as high as 50% — with that biggest rate landing on small economies that trade little with the U.S., including the African kingdom of Lesotho. Some other rates include a tax of 47% on imports from Madagascar, 46% on Vietnam, 32% on Taiwan, 25% on South Korea, 24% on Japan and 20% on the European Union.
Economists warn that the levies will raise prices for goods consumers buy each day — particularly as these new tariffs build on some of previous trade measures. Trump last week announced a tariff of 34% on China, for example, which would come on top of 20% levies he imposed on the country earlier this year.