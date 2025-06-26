Trump's latest rejection of intelligence assessments reflects a long distrust of spy agencies

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's fights with the intelligence community were a running theme of his first term, as he raged against an investigation into his campaign's alleged links to Russia. Now, a sequel is playing out as Trump battles to shape the public's understanding of his foreign policy gamble in Iran.
An early U.S. intelligence assessment said Iran's nuclear program has been set back only a few months after American strikes on three sites last weekend. Trump has rejected the report and pronounced the program ''completely and fully obliterated.''
The dispute is unlikely to fade anytime soon. Top administration officials are pressing Trump's case, with a news conference set for Thursday at the Pentagon. Briefings also are scheduled for lawmakers on Capitol Hill, though the White House plans to limit the sharing of classified information after the initial intelligence assessment leaked this week.
''Intelligence people strive to live in a world as it is, describe the world as it is, where politicians are all about describing the world as they want it to be,'' said Larry Pfeiffer, a 32-year intelligence veteran who held positions including CIA chief of staff and senior director of the White House Situation Room.
Though it's hardly unheard of for presidents to bristle at what they perceive as bad news from the intelligence community, it's rare for the conflict to spill into public view as it did this week.
''I don't think we've seen another president push back as strong as this guy has,'' Pfeiffer said.
Trump has a history of distrusting spy services
Trump's suspicion of the intelligence community, particularly when its assessments do not align with his worldview, dates back to even before his first term.