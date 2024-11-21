Trump's incoming chief of staff is a former lobbyist. She'll face a raft of special interests

Wiles' selection as chief of staff was Trump's first announced hire after his win. Wiles co-led the former president's campaign and was widely credited with having run an operation that was far more disciplined than his two previous efforts. Even so, she will have her work cut out for her. Though the job has traditionally entailed policing who has access to the president, Trump chafed at such efforts during his first presidency as he churned through four chiefs of staff.