Trump's immigration crackdown unnerves Cuban exiles long shielded from deportation

Among those facing deportation is a pro-Trump Cuban rapper behind a hit song ''Patria y Vida'' — ''Homeland and Life'' — that became the unofficial anthem of anti-communist protests on the island in 2021 and drew praise from the likes of then Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, now Secretary of State. Eliéxer Márquez, who raps under the name El Funky, said he received notice this month that he had 30 days to leave the U.S.