Trump's Harvard visa threat could wipe out several of the school's sports teams

Harvard's 42 varsity sports teams are the most in the nation, and Sportico reported last month that 21% of the players on the school's rosters for the 2024-25 seasons — or 196 out of 919 athletes — had international hometowns. The site noted that some could be U.S. citizens or green card holders who wouldn't need one of the international visas at issue in an escalating fight premised by the administration's assertions that the school failed to protect Jewish students from antisemitism.