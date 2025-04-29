Trump's first 100 days: What he did, and how the world responded, as told through AP alerts

Donald Trump's second presidency has produced a seemingly constant stream of news. The Associated Press has shared the headlines with people worldwide, flagging the most notable developments in hundreds of news alerts.
The alerts reflect a dizzying stretch of activity by Trump, those who oppose him, the courts and the world. To show the back-and-forth on those issues, we sorted the alerts into six categories.
The largest number were about actions taken by Trump or his administration. Others indicated lawsuits filed or other steps taken to oppose the administration. In dozens of cases, courts blocked or reversed these actions, or Trump reversed himself.
Many alerts showed reaction or fallout throughout the world. Others highlighted newsworthy statements by Trump.
About four dozen — such as alerts about Congress approving Trump-backed bills and nominees — were marked as ''other.''
We identified the areas that saw the most action, based on the alerts, from Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20 to the 100th day of his administration on Tuesday.
The alerts show how the days played out in some of the areas where Trump focused most, which included immigration, federal spending, foreign policy and tariffs. Here are some examples:
Swift action on immigration met resistance