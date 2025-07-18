Trump's firing of 2 Democrats on the Federal Trade Commission was unconstitutional, judge rules

U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan cited decades of legal precedent in her written opinion, including a 1935 U.S. Supreme Court decision that found a similar attempt by President Franklin D. Roosevelt was unlawful because commissioners could be removed only for cause, not at the president's whim. She said her ruling would uphold ''clearly established law that has been enacted by a coequal branch of government, reaffirmed by another coequal branch, and acquiesced to by thirteen executives over the course of ninety years.''