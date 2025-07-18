Trump's firing of 2 Democrats on the Federal Trade Commission was unconstitutional, judge rules

A federal judge has ruled that President Donald Trump illegally fired two Democrats on the Federal Trade Commission earlier this year in his efforts to exert control over independent agencies across the government.
One of the commissioners, Alvaro Bedoya, resigned after suing to challenge the firings. The other plaintiff, Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, can now resume her duties as commissioner because Trump lacks the constitutional authority to remove her, the judge ruled Thursday.
Attorneys for the Trump administration almost immediately declared their intent to appeal.
U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan cited decades of legal precedent in her written opinion, including a 1935 U.S. Supreme Court decision that found a similar attempt by President Franklin D. Roosevelt was unlawful because commissioners could be removed only for cause, not at the president's whim. She said her ruling would uphold ''clearly established law that has been enacted by a coequal branch of government, reaffirmed by another coequal branch, and acquiesced to by thirteen executives over the course of ninety years.''
Trump fired the commission's two Democratic members in March. The FTC is a regulator created by Congress that enforces consumer protection measures and antitrust legislation. Its seats typically include three members of the president's party and two from the opposing party.
Commissioners Bedoya and Slaughter said they'd been dismissed illegally and immediately promised to sue. Bedoya later submitted his resignation in June. Slaughter has four years left in her term as commissioner.
''As the Court recognized today, the law is clear, and I look forward to getting back to work,'' Slaughter said in a statement Thursday.
During a May court hearing in federal court in Washington, D.C., plaintiffs' attorneys warned against granting the president ''absolute removal power over any executive officer,'' saying it would effectively eliminate an important check on his power.