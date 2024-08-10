Trump's endorsement will be tested as Wisconsin voters decide key primaries

Former gas station chain owner Tony Wied, running his first race, touts his endorsement by Trump, who cut a TV ad for Wied. The race will be a test of how far Trump's backing can go, as Wied faces two challengers who have won legislative races that include portions of the congressional district: Roger Roth, the former president of the state Senate who is backed by former Gov. Scott Walker, and Andre Jacque, a current state senator who argues he is the ''proven conservative fighter.''