Trump's election may usher in leadership change at FBI

Trump hasn't spoken publicly about Wray in recent days but he's known to take a particularly keen interest in the FBI and Justice Department in part because his first term and post-presidency life were shadowed by investigations, including two that resulted in indictments now expected to wind down. The positions are being closely watched because whoever occupies them may be confronted with Trump's stated desire to seek retribution against opponents, even though longstanding guardrails would complicate such plans, and because the FBI is facing more global threats than any time in recent memory.