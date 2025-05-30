Trump's education secretary says NY discriminating against school with Native American chief mascot

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. — New York is discriminating against a school district that is refusing a state order to get rid of its Native American chief mascot, President Donald Trump's top education official said Friday.
U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said on a visit to Massapequa High School on Long Island that a weekslong investigation by her agency has determined that state education officials are violating federal civil rights law and could face a Justice Department investigation or risk losing federal funding.
McMahon didn't elaborate on the finding but said her department will be asking the state to voluntarily sign a resolution apologizing to Massapequa and allowing it and other districts in the state to continue using the mascot of their choosing.
If the state refuses, the former longtime CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment said her department could turn the case over the Justice Department.
''That's how serious we are,'' said McMahon, who made the announcement alongside local officials, students and community members in the high school gymnasium following a tour of the campus.
Spokespersons for the state education department didn't immediately comment.
Trump ordered the federal education department, which he has moved to dismantle, to launch an inquiry into the dispute last month. The move has made the coastal suburb an unlikely flashpoint in the enduring debate over the place of Indigenous imagery in American sports.
Massapequa, which is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Manhattan, has for years fought a state mandate to retire Native American sports names and mascots.