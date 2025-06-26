Trumps drop 'Made in the USA' label for new phone and a debate ensues: How to define 'made'?

Those are the two words that have replaced the ''Made in the USA'' pitch that just a few days ago appeared on the website where customers can pre-order the so-called T-1 gold-toned phones with an American flag etched on the back. Elsewhere on the site, other vague terms are now being used, describing the $499 phone as boasting an ''American-Proud Design'' and ''brought to life right here in the U.S.A.''