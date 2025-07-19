Trump’s DOJ has fired dozens of prosecutors, upending decades-old norm

The Department of Justice under the Trump administration has fired dozens of career prosecutors during the past six months, making the dismissal of federal attorneys — generally a move reserved for cases of misconduct — almost commonplace.
The dismissals often came without warning and have affected more than 40 prosecutors, based on reporting by the Washington Post and a tally of public information.
The total number of lawyers, agents and support staff DOJ has fired since the administration began in January includes dozens more people, according to Justice Connection, an advocacy group for former Justice Department employees. The group estimates that more than 200 career employees have been fired across the department and its component agencies, which include the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Among those fired was federal prosecutor Maurene Comey, the daughter of former FBI director James B. Comey, who lost her job Wednesday. The reason for her firing was not immediately clear. She had worked on high-profile matters such as the criminal cases of Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell and the recent trial of Sean Combs, the music mogul known as Diddy.
Others the Justice Department dismissed include career attorneys who worked on the prosecutions of Trump and those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
A spokesperson for the Justice Department offered no comment on the firings but noted the agency expects to save $470 million after more than 4,000 employees accepted buyout offers.
The terminations have alarmed staff members and observers who worry that agency officials are engaged in a broad campaign to erode civil service protections, bolster the political interests of the president and weaken the rule of law.
The firings — often made without explanation — aren’t normal. Prosecutors and other federal employees are typically fired only when they do something improper or fail to perform their duties.