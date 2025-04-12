Trump's China tariff shocks US importers. One CEO calls it 'end of days'

WASHINGTON — Rick Woldenberg thought he had come up with a sure-fire plan to protect his Chicago-area educational toy company from President Donald Trump's massive new taxes on Chinese imports.
"When he announced a 20% tariff, I made a plan to survive 40%, and I thought I was being very clever," said Woldenberg, CEO of Learning Resources, a third-generation family business that has been manufacturing in China for four decades. "I had worked out that for a very modest price increase, we could withstand 40% tariffs, which was an unthinkable increase in costs."
His worst-case scenario wasn't worst-case enough. Not even close.
The American president quickly upped the ante with China, raising the levy to 54% to offset what he said were China's unfair trade practices. Then, enraged when China retaliated with tariffs of its own, he upped the levies to a staggering 145%.
Woldenberg reckons that will push Learning Resource's tariff bill from $2.3 million last year to $100.2 million in 2025. ''I wish I had $100 million,'' he said. ''Honest to God, no exaggeration: It feels like the end of days.''
'Addicted' to low-price Chinese goods
It might at least be the end of an era of inexpensive consumer goods in America. For four decades, and especially since China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001, Americans have relied on Chinese factories for everything from smartphones to Christmas ornaments.
As tensions between the world's two biggest economies — and geopolitical rivals — have risen over the past decade, Mexico and Canada have supplanted China as America's top source of imported goods and services. But China is still No. 3 — and second behind Mexico in goods alone — and continues to dominate in many categories.