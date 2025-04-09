Trump's 'buy' tip on social media before his tariffs pause made money for investors who listened

NEW YORK — When Donald Trump offered some financial advice Wednesday morning, stocks were wavering between gains and losses.
But that was about to change.
''THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT,'' he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social at 9:37 a.m.
Less than four hours later, Trump announced a 90-day pause on nearly all his tariffs. Stocks soared on the news, closing up 9.5% by the end of trading. The market, measured by the S&P 500, gained back about $4 trillion, or 70%, of the value it had lost over the previous four trading days.
It was a prescient call by the president. Maybe too prescient.
''He's loving this, this control over markets, but he better be careful,'' said Trump critic and former White House ethics lawyer, Richard Painter, noting that securities law prohibits trading on insider information or helping others do so. ''The people who bought when they saw that post made a lot of money.''
The question is, Was Trump already contemplating the tariff pause when he made that post?
Asked about when he arrived at his decision, Trump gave a muddled answer.